Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac
Leaders & Ministry

Video: The power of learning about Jesus Christ and His gospel in ‘the language of your heart’

Elder Dale G. Renlund speaks about how the Book of Mormon is translated so it is in ‘the language of your heart’

By Sarah Jane Weaver
In the Church News video titled “The Language of Your Heart,” Elder Dale G. Renlund speaks of the power of learning the gospel in one’s own language.

In the Church News video titled “The Language of Your Heart,” Elder Dale G. Renlund speaks of the power of learning the gospel in one’s own language.

Screenshot, Youtube.com

Leaders & Ministry

Video: The power of learning about Jesus Christ and His gospel in ‘the language of your heart’

Elder Dale G. Renlund speaks about how the Book of Mormon is translated so it is in ‘the language of your heart’

By Sarah Jane Weaver
In the Church News video titled “The Language of Your Heart,” Elder Dale G. Renlund speaks of the power of learning the gospel in one’s own language.

In the Church News video titled “The Language of Your Heart,” Elder Dale G. Renlund speaks of the power of learning the gospel in one’s own language.

Screenshot, Youtube.com

In sacred scripture, the Savior teaches that every man “shall hear the fulness of the gospel in his own tongue.” (Doctrine and Covenants 90:11)

In this Church News video, titled “Language of the Heart,Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks of the power of learning about Jesus Christ and His gospel in “the language of your heart.”

Elder Renlund spoke about weeping while worshiping in the English language after living in Sweden “because English had become the language of my heart.”

Related Stories

Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed