Video: The power of learning about Jesus Christ and His gospel in ‘the language of your heart’

In sacred scripture, the Savior teaches that every man “shall hear the fulness of the gospel in his own tongue.” (Doctrine and Covenants 90:11)

In this Church News video, titled “Language of the Heart,” Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks of the power of learning about Jesus Christ and His gospel in “the language of your heart.”

Elder Renlund spoke about weeping while worshiping in the English language after living in Sweden “because English had become the language of my heart.”