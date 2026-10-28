A bus, a phone and one’s choice — ‘course correction’ possible

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at an Ensign College devotional in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026.

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles told students to reflect upon the way they use their phones, especially as it relates to social media.

“You know what it has done or is doing for you,” he said in a devotional at Ensign College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Rather than giving a specific invitation or list of things to change, Elder Kearon told students to reflect on their phone use and create their own action plan.

“Use it well,” he said.

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at an Ensign College devotional in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

As a metaphor, Elder Kearon showed several drawings of a young man on a bus. In the drawings, the man was looking out the window with a thoughtful, relaxed and content look. Behind him on the bus were people arguing, holding up political signs, spreading their messages and selling different items. But no matter what happened behind him, the man didn’t engage and stayed contented.

Elder Kearon also showed a drawing of the same man then using his phone to engage with people also arguing, soliciting, sharing political agendas and selling things. Instead of contented, the man looked worried and bothered.

Elder Kearon invited students to share what made the man engage and become so bothered by the messages on his phone when he hadn’t done the same on the bus.

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles talks with attendees after speaking at an Ensign College devotional in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Students’ responses included: “He’s giving it his full attention,” “There are algorithms aimed at him,” “The phone is always with him” and “He’s allowing his phone to become an extension of him.”

Said Elder Kearon: “This, dear friends, is the land in which you live, the world in which you live.”

But the Apostle also advised that “you can make this really work for you if you are smart and selective.”

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles takes a selfie with attendees after speaking at an Ensign College devotional in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Elder Kearon asked students what they learned from the bus metaphor, and one student responded that “anything that replaces God as our God becomes an idol — it can be a good servant but a really bad master.”

Elder Kearon quoted Church President Dallin H. Oaks, who taught in a 2007 general conference address: “Of course it is good to view wholesome entertainment or to obtain interesting information. But not everything of that sort is worth the portion of our life we give to obtain it. Some things are better, and others are best.”

Elder Kearon also pointed to the teachings of the late President Russell M. Nelson, who in 2018 invited youth to participate in a seven-day fast from social media.

President Nelson said: “I acknowledge that there are positives about social media. But if you are paying more attention to feeds from social media than you are to the whisperings of the Spirit, then you are putting yourself at spiritual risk — as well as the risk of experiencing intense loneliness and depression.”

Elder Kearon said many have experienced that intense loneliness and depression President Nelson spoke about.

“Some of you are experiencing them now,” he said. “Which leads to all the more sort of energy from my heart on your behalf to find a pathway of experimentation — to experiment and map for yourself things that you might do.”

Elder Kearon related Nephi’s journey of faith to the journey of faith of those who take this “pathway of experimentation” and create a plan for cellphone and social media use.

“That is the course correction that you can make,” he said. “This is a journey of reflection and discovery for you that I hope will lead you to action — or perhaps even inaction in certain respects.”

Elder Kearon said Nephi was also bombarded by many things.

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shakes hands with attendees after speaking at an Ensign College devotional in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

“But what always saved him was revelation and a willingness to act — being ready to go and to do,” Elder Kearon said. “And this, my friends, must be you.”

Elder Kearon quoted Micah 7:19, which reads: “He will turn again, he will have compassion upon us; he will subdue our iniquities; and thou wilt cast all their sins into the depths of the sea.”

Said Elder Kearon: “That is what you are looking for. That is what we are all looking for — to overcome our sin, have our sins overcome, for Him to take them away and have them put in the depths of the sea.”

Sister Alynda Kusch and Sister Jennifer Kearon embrace following a devotional with Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles at an Ensign College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

After the devotional, Andrés Contreras, an Ensign College student, said he very recently was feeling anxiety and loneliness related to the messages he was reading on social media.

Contreras said he and his fiancée decided that because of those feelings, they needed to delete social media.

“I’m not saying that people should delete social media, but I’m saying that was an impression that we followed, at least for now,” Contreras said. “I’m feeling more focused, I’m feeling joy, closer to my fiancée, even closer to God, a lot less depression and anxiety.”

Fellow student Jessica Engstrom said she plans to continue studying what prophets have taught about using social media “and think about the ways the ‘For the Strength of Youth’ guide advises us to use technology.”

“And lots of prayer, too,” she said.