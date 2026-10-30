This screenshot of a social post by President Dallin H. Oaks on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, shows photos of various family gatherings.

This week on social media, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints posted about covenant relationships, finding comfort and guidance through Jesus Christ, and growing spiritually.

Church President Dallin H. Oaks posted to his social media accounts twice this week; he testified of the importance of the Book of Mormon in a post on Oct. 25 and expressed his gratitude for family on Oct. 30.

“The whole purpose of mortal life is to prepare us for a heavenly destiny in a family organization. As we look toward that sacred future, let us express gratitude for our families,” he wrote in the Oct. 30 post.

On Oct. 29, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and the Young Adults Worldwide social media account posted a video inviting young adults everywhere to join in the worldwide devotional on Sunday, Nov. 1, which will focus on “Jesus Christ and the divine role of His light in our lives.”

Elder Cook said: “We as disciples of Jesus Christ are not the source of light. Our hope is that we reflect the light of the Savior, the true source of light, in all we do.”

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This week, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson talked about creating covenant relationships with God and others in two social posts. On Sunday, Oct. 25, she used an analogy with the cables connecting the Salt Lake Temple to those things that connect people to the Savior, Jesus Christ.

On Friday, Oct. 30, in a post with the Liahona, she testified of making covenants.

“We are always His — and He is always there,” she wrote.

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On Tuesday, Oct. 27, a friend of Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles unexpectedly died. In a social media post on Thursday, Oct. 29, Elder Andersen shared that finding hope in these circumstances is possible through the Atonement of Jesus Christ.

“Because of our Savior Jesus Christ’s Atonement and Resurrection, we have hope when loved ones unexpectedly pass away. We know we will see them again,” Elder Andersen testified.

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On Tuesday, Oct. 27, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke about the Restoration of the gospel at a BYU devotional. He shared from the devotional to his social media accounts the next day.

“We celebrate our history because when we know where we have been we know what the Lord expects from us now. We are to carry this work forward,” he wrote.

The Young Women Worldwide social media accounts posted a video this week featuring the Young Women general presidency — President Emily Belle Freeman; Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor; and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor — about three upcoming holiday study topics.

April (for Easter): “Jesus Christ Will Help You” December (for Christmas): “Jesus Christ Brings Joy” March (about missionary work): “You Can Help With God’s Work”

“Hope you’re looking forward to these chapters as much as we are,” they wrote.

President Freeman also posted with Young Women Worldwide on Oct. 24 about the characteristics of a “virtuous woman,” and invited all women to develop those attributes.

On Oct. 29, Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a video testifying about the story of the woman at the well in John 4 and the water that the Savior, Jesus Christ, can give people.

“I bear testimony of that to you. As we partake of Him, as we drink of the water that He gives, it will spring up into everlasting life,” he said.

On Oct. 25, Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Cody Wyoming Temple. The next day, he posted about the terrain and testifying of God’s help in facing physical and spiritual frontiers.

“The Lord will show us our own spiritual frontiers if we ask Him. He will take us to places that He wants us to go, and He will not leave us alone at the frontier,” he wrote.

Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes and Brother Sean R. Dixon, second counselor, talked in a video posted on Oct. 24 on the Young Men Worldwide accounts about a lesson about the sacrament from President Oaks.

“There’s not one person who takes that bread that doesn’t desperately need the Savior in their life,” Brother Dixon said.

President Farnes also shared on the Young Men Worldwide account on Oct. 28 about how parents can help set an example for their children.

This week, on Oct. 25, the Gospel Learning and Teaching social media accounts posted a video of Brother Gabriel W. Reid, second counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, speaking at the October 2026 general conference.

“Twenty-five-minute lessons are not a limitation. They are an invitation to focus more clearly than ever on helping others come to the Savior,” Brother Reid said.