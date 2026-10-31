Elder Andersen calls Mexico’s Day of the Dead ‘meaningful and beautiful’

Elder Neil L. Andersen, right, prepares to record a message Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026, in Oaxaca, Mexico, ahead of the country's Day of the Dead celebrations held Nov. 1-2 each year.

Ahead of Mexico’s annual Day of the Dead holiday, Elder Neil L. Andersen reinforced the eternal nature of families as part of Heavenly Father’s plan for His children.

The member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke in a video recorded in the General Cemetery in Oaxaca, Mexico. In the video noting the Nov. 1–2 celebrations that take place across the country, Elder Andersen praised the people of Mexico for the way they remember their ancestors and show love to them.

“What a blessing it is to be here at the General Cemetery in Oaxaca and to learn more about one of the most meaningful and beautiful traditions of this wonderful country: Día de Muertos, the Day of the Dead,” Elder Andersen said in the video.

Elder Neil L. Andersen, left, and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, speak with individuals at a gravesite surrounded by marigolds at a cemetery in Oaxaca, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Andersen spoke in the video about the care taken by the Mexican people to remember their loved ones and memorialize them as family members living on both sides of the veil.

“Each of us has people who hold a special place in our hearts. Some are with us today. Others have crossed the veil and are no longer seen by our mortal eyes. Yet their names, their stories, their examples and their love continue to be part of our lives,” Elder Andersen said.

He taught that serving ancestors in the temple is a way to show love for them and to feel the love, peace and power of Jesus Christ.

In the video, small mausoleums are seen as erected over the graves in the cemetery. In other portions of the video, the cemetery walls’ niches are seen with candles lit inside them. Colorful strings of “papel picado” made of brightly colored tissue paper are seen hanging in the cemetery as well. Marigolds and marigold petals are also shown around the cemetery.

Colorful papel picado is strung across the walkways of a cemetery in Oaxaca, Mexico, in October 2026 ahead of Day of the Dead. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Leading up to the Day of the Dead, many homes in Mexico create a display with photos of deceased loved ones. These “ofrendas” may also include personal items that remind a family of those they wish to remember. The video shows families gathered at their homes’ ofrendas.

Elder Andersen said in the video that sharing stories about ancestors with family helps individuals recognize the larger families they are a part of.

“We are part of a family far greater than we may realize. We are links in a chain that binds generations together through faith, sacrifice, experience and love,” he said.

While Mexico’s Day of the Dead falls on the calendar close to the Halloween holiday celebrated in the United States, the two are not related. Day of the Dead is more akin to the United States’ Memorial Day.

Elder Andersen said that in making efforts to remember family members, preserve their stories and do ordinances in the temple for them, “we participate in the sacred work of uniting generations and strengthening eternal bonds of family.”

Merecen ser recordados

In a letter to the members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Mexico, the Church’s Mexico Area presidency invited participation in an initiative called “Merecen ser recordados” or “They deserve to be remembered.”

Elder Neil L. Andersen, left, prepares to record a message Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026, in Oaxaca, Mexico, ahead of the country's Day of the Dead celebrations held Nov. 1-2 each year. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Mexico Area presidency consists of General Authority Seventies: Elder Moisés Villanueva, area president; Elder Jose L. Alonso; Elder Brik V. Eyre; and Elder Jorge M. Alvarado. During all of November, members of the Church and their friends were invited by the presidency to discover their ancestors and take their names to the temple to help strengthen eternal family ties and “the hope of staying together for eternity.”

The area also published various social media posts inviting individuals to find their loved ones on FamilySearch.org.

Those posts included messages inviting individuals to keep the stories of their loved ones alive and to gain strength by understanding their families’ roots.

“Your family, more than just a memory,” one post said.

In his video, Elder Andersen concluded with his testimony of the Savior.

“Because of His Resurrection, death is not the end of our story. Through the ordinances of the temple, the bonds of love we cherish in this life can endure forever.”