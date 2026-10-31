Elder Alexander Dushku, General Authority Seventy, speaks at Iowa State University as part of the Iowa Religious Freedom Day symposium titled "The U.S. Constitution: Where Separation and Unity Meet" on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. The university’s Center for Cyclone Civics co-sponsored the event with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Iowa Catholic Conference, and the Des Moines Area Religious Council.

AMES, Iowa — Protecting religious liberty is essential to regain the social cohesion that many feel has been weakened in the United States, Elder Alexander Dushku, a General Authority Seventy, said about religious liberty and human flourishing during the keynote address at the Iowa Religious Freedom Day Symposium on Oct. 15.

Religious liberty fosters mutual respect, said Elder Dushku, who is also The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ general counsel. “When we protect one another’s freedom to believe and worship, we honor the inherent dignity of each person, and we build the trust and social cohesion essential in a pluralistic nation like ours, whose system of government requires us to work together.”

The all-day symposium was co-sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Iowa State University’s Center for Cyclone Civics, among other local sponsors.

Judge Ralph R. Erickson of the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals, second from right, answers a question from the audience on what constitutes a religion worthy of legal protection during a p the Iowa Religious Freedom Day symposium on Oct. 15, 2026, at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. | Susan Sims

In honor of the ongoing celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence across the country, the event sought to explore how the U.S. Constitution was designed to unify individuals and groups with vastly different religious, social, political, and ethnic backgrounds. Keynote speakers particularly addressed religion’s unique role in fostering the environment necessary for the Constitution to succeed.

Adding to earlier remarks by Paul Lambert of BYU’s Wheatley Institute about the role of lived religion in human flourishing, Elder Dushku said, “Religious liberty preserves space in which faith can form people of civic virtue who serve their neighbors, serve the vulnerable, resist contention and contribute to the flourishing of society, communities and the nation writ large.”

Elder Alexander Duskhu, a General Authority Seventy, speaks at the during the Iowa Religious Freedom Day symposium on Oct. 15, 2026, at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. | Susan Sims

He added: “If we want to have a rich life, we can’t be at war with our neighbor or with the nation next door. We need to be at peace. But peace does not simply happen. It is made, often by ordinary people willing to reach across a divide.”

Elder Dushku explained the need for earning the trust of others whose “attitudes and life perspectives differ” in profound ways. This takes work, he noted. “Learning to respect each other’s fundamental religious beliefs can pave the way for respecting other differences as well. When we allow space for others to hold and practice religious beliefs different from our own, we create a climate of mutual respect, toleration, and ultimately peace.”

Elder Alexander Dushku, General Authority Seventy, answers a question during a final panel discussion during the Iowa Religious Freedom Day symposium on Oct. 15, 2026, at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. Dr. Thomas C. Berg, right, of the St. Thomas University School of Law was one of four other keynote panelists fielding questions. | Susan Sims

Acting together

The need for peacemakers in society was also emphasized by Thomas Griffith, retired federal judge for the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, who followed Elder Dushku’s remarks by calling on listeners to seek peace instead of the contempt so often found in American discourse today. He looked back to the Constitutional Convention of 1787 — it nearly failed but ultimately succeeded because of a spirit of “amity, mutual deference and concession,” as George Washington described it.

These are virtues, Griffith asserted, “that should characterize the public life of people of faith.”

Thomas B. Griffith, retired federal judge for the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, speaks during the Iowa Religious Freedom Day symposium on Oct. 15, 2026, at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. | Susan Sims

Griffith then quoted from Church President Dallin H. Oaks’ address at the National Cathedral on Sept. 14: “The Constitution compels a divided people to build coalitions to allow them to act together. … It puts what we now call ‘peacemaking’ at the heart of the Constitution’s process for achieving freedom and unity, and fairness for all.”

Other keynote speakers included Judge Ralph R. Erickson of the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals and Dr. Thomas Berg of St. Thomas University School of Law. Each explored the moral and legal imperatives for religious liberty for all. Several breakout sessions provided discussions about specific cases or situations where those freedoms are tested.

Video excerpts of the proceedings can be found at IowaReligiousFreedomDay.org.

Scholars, attorneys, faith leaders, and community members participated in the day-long symposium on religious liberty and the U.S. Constitution at Iowa State University on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. | Susan Sims

Encouraging youth

Elder Dushku’s visit to Iowa included a youth fireside the night before the symposium. Hundreds were gathered in person, and hundreds more watched online from their home wards and branches throughout Iowa and western Illinois.

Elder Alexander Dushku, a General Authority Seventy, speaks with youth after a fireside on Oct. 14, 2026, in the Des Moines Iowa Mount Pisgah Stake Center in Waukee, Iowa. Hundreds of youth attended from three local stakes. | Susan Sims

At the Des Moines Iowa Mount Pisgah Stake Center in Waukee, Iowa, where the devotional was held, youth lined up afterward to talk to Elder Dushku. He urged the audience to remember their heritage as children of God and avoid just going through the motions of Church membership.

Real intent, real devotion and true loyalty to Christ would make the gospel come alive to them, he taught. He asked them to work toward being able to have the Holy Ghost with them at all times.

Elder Alexander Dushku, General Authority Seventy, speaks to youth at the Des Moines Iowa Mount Pisgah Stake Center in Waukee, Iowa, on Oct. 14, 2026. | Susan Sims

Stake President Brian Parks called the evening a “tremendous blessing for our youth.”

Jenny Koch, a youth leader in the Iowa City Iowa Stake, had 19 youth gathered to watch the broadcast. Even though they were not in the chapel with Elder Dushku, they were fully engaged, she said, “participating and answering [his] questions.”

— Susan Sims is the Church’s communications director for Iowa and western Illinois.