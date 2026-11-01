Learn about 6 new and 11 reorganized stakes from Ghana to Tonga

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Accra Ghana Ofankor Stake Center in Accra, Ghana, is shown in August 2026.

The following new stake presidencies of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been called.

New stakes

A new stake has been created from the Saint Marc Haiti District. The Artibonite Haiti Stake, which consists of the Gonaives 1st, Gonaives 2nd, Haut St Marc, Pivert, Pont-Tambour and St Marc wards and the Deschapelles Branch, was organized by Elder Paul H. Jean Baptiste and Elder Fritzner A. Joseph, Area Seventies.

ARTIBONITE HAITI STAKE: (July 12, 2026) President — Wilvick Julien, 48, self-employed land buyer and seller; wife, Lisemonde Dorsainvil Julien. Counselors — Jenson Desil, 43, École de Droit et des Sciences Economiques des Gonaïves calligrapher; wife, Stéphanie Desil. Robert Vilcéus, 37, self-employed school director; wife, Marie-Dunie Vilcéus.

A new stake has been created from the Caldwell Idaho East and Caldwell Idaho stakes. The Caldwell Idaho Lake Lowell Stake, which consists of the Caldwell 2nd, Caldwell 5th, Caldwell 9th, Caldwell 10th, Caldwell 12th, Caldwell 13th and Caldwell 20th wards, was organized by Elder Mark D. Eddy, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder David J. Pickett, an Area Seventy.

CALDWELL IDAHO LAKE LOWELL STAKE: (Sept. 13, 2026) President — Jonathan William Wilford, 51, Woodgrain Millwork sales and purchasing manager; wife, Valerie Dame Wilford. Counselors — Duane Evan Call, 54, Container and Packaging Supply accounts payable clerk; wife, Minon Hill Call. Vaughn Robert Kimball, 50, Idaho Power Co. senior resource scientist; wife, Tavia Rose Ditto Kimball.

A new stake has been created from the Eagle Mountain Utah Central and Eagle Mountain Utah West stakes. The Eagle Mountain Utah Brandon Park Stake, which consists of the Autumn Ridge, Brandon Park 1st, Brandon Park 2nd, Brandon Park 3rd, Brylee Farms, Eagle Park and Sage Park wards, was organized by Elder Anthony D. Perkins, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Lincoln D. Nadauld, an Area Seventy.

EAGLE MOUNTAIN UTAH BRANDON PARK STAKE: (Aug. 30, 2026) President — Mitchell Bone Koyle, 48, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints solution manager; wife, Megan Suzanne Adams Koyle. Counselors — Todd Jeffrey Reynolds, 47, Mercer Advisors senior product and UX designer; wife, Brooke Kalene Pyrah Reynolds. Joseph Kelly Nielson, 46, Bullfrog Spas director of logistics; wife, Tyana Jane Mortimer Nielson.

A new stake has been created from the Kpong Ghana District. The Kpong Ghana Stake, which consists of the Akuse, Asutsuare, Kpong 1st, Kpong 2nd and Senchi wards and the Adjena, Juapong, Odumase and Somanya branches, was organized by Elder Isaac K. Morrison, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Dennis K. Ocansey, an Area Seventy.

KPONG GHANA STAKE: (July 12, 2026) President — Isaac Nii Ayikwei Martey, 35, Ensign Global University special assistant to the president; wife, Edemamwen Omoayasueniomwon Osagie Martey. Counselors — Kabu Ebenezer Nyamedor, 50; wife, Justine Sefakor Gbewordo Nyamedor. Joshua Denteh Afriyie, 45, Buck Press Ltd. head chef; wife, Anita Abreatwi Essel.

A new stake has been created from the St. Anthony Idaho Stake. The St Anthony Idaho Juniper Mountain Stake, which consists of the Cottonwood, Egin Bench, Juniper Mountain, Parker, Riverview, Targhee and White Sands wards, was organized by Elder James G.O. Fantone, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Kirt L. Hodges, an Area Seventy.

ST. ANTHONY IDAHO JUNIPER MOUNTAIN STAKE: (Aug. 30, 2026) President — Cade D Crapo, 53, Crapo Farms managing partner and Sun-Glo of Idaho managing partner and president; wife, Kathryn Hill Crapo. Counselors — Bryan Ward Bartschi, 64, Yellowstone Private Wealth owner; wife, Jodi La Neal Kunz Bartschi. Kyle Douglas Moore, 62, U.S. Forest Service forest range program manager; wife, Stephenie Lynn Vasey Moore.

A new stake has been created from the Afton Wyoming Stake. The Salt River Wyoming Stake, which consists of the Bitter Creek, Cottonwood, Dry Creek, Fairview, Osmond, Salt River, Smoot and West Hills wards, was organized by Elder Allen D. Haynie, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Rodney H. Hillam, an Area Seventy.

SALT RIVER WYOMING STAKE: (Aug. 23, 2026) President — Jefferson Hud England, 54, Silver Star Communications chief financial officer; wife, Cynthia Mae Longmore England. Counselors — David Paul Hokanson, 43, Star Valley Dental dentist and owner; wife, Gina Michelle Taylor Hokanson. Shane Lance Harris, 56, Lincoln County School District No. 2 elementary school teacher; wife, Kellie Christine Heuseveldt Harris.

Reorganized stakes

AFTON WYOMING STAKE: (Aug. 23, 2026) President — Christian Morton Morgan, 57, Star Valley Health family physician; succeeding Scott Curtis Milne; wife, Leann De Giorgio Morgan. Counselors — David Matthew Johnson, 56, Star Valley Health physical therapist; wife, Lynette Rogers Johnson. Kyle Marion Hirschi, 46, Star Valley Health physician assistant; wife, Laura Huppi Hirschi.

BRAMPTON ONTARIO STAKE: (Aug. 23, 2026) President — Eduardo Aguiar, 55, Techdinamics CEO; succeeding Astur Cristhian Ibanez; wife, Maria Vasilevna Zarubina Aguiar. Counselors — Gregory David Shepherd, 51, Devrew Merchandising Inc. IT manager; wife, Julia Willmott Shepherd. Jeffrey Josue Barillas Cuadra, 44, Region of Peel supervisor; wife, Lisa Eva Ortigoza Zapata Barillas.

HUANCAYO PERÚ STAKE: (July 26, 2026) President — Felix Junior Inga Perez, 34, LGM Asociados building information modeling assistant; succeeding Raul Skinner Tumialan Huaroc; wife, Brenda Carolina Ramirez Diaz. Counselors — Nilver Rolando Inca Benites, 38; wife, Roxana Sofia Arancibia Pineda. Angel Jesus Rodriguez Delgadillo, 32, Caja Piura business adviser; wife, Brillith Tocas Gomez.

LEHI UTAH CENTRAL STAKE: (Aug. 9, 2026) President — Mark Thomas Barry, 48, Barry Family Dental Group dentist; succeeding Andrew Todd Wagstaff; wife, Katie Jo Stellmon Barry. Counselors — Paul Raymond Olsen, 38; wife, Makayla Sue Beck Olsen. Jonathan S Bryan, 44, Jacobsen Construction project manager; wife, Ruth Matthews Bryan.

MESA ARIZONA SALT RIVER STAKE: (Sept. 20, 2026) President — Matthew Budd Tonioli, 53, Superstition Springs Endodontics endodontist; succeeding Grif Cardon Hiatt; wife, Patty Lynne Hawkins Tonioli. Counselors — Gregory John Davis, 56, Paramont Capital founder and president; wife, Demetria Michelle Kenney Davis. Brandon Wayne Walters, 48, self-employed business owner; wife, Jessica Ann Giles Walters.

MÉXICO CITY PARAÍSO STAKE: (Aug. 23, 2026) President — Ipsen Eduardo Flandes Ramirez, 30, self-employed LED advertising screen business owner and ZKTeco LATAM business and product development manager; succeeding Aureliano Castillo Castillo; wife, Elsy Eiramy Flandes López. Counselors — Jesus Enrique Aguilar Chavez, 36; wife, Ana Gissela Perez Piña. Abraham Elier Vazquez Reyes, 33; wife, Ariadne Abigail Vazquez Castillo.

NUKU‘ALOFA TONGA MATAHAU STAKE: (July 19, 2026) President — ‘Ahohiva Fapiano Tongatu’a, 41, Local Marketing owner; succeeding Siosiua Latu; wife, Salalini Veisinia Vailea Tongatu’a. Counselors — Kalisitoni ‘Aluesi, 47, construction manager; wife, Kefilina Tulikihihifo ‘Aluesi. Fe’ofa’aki Latu Jr., 36, Ministry of MEIDECC senior system analyst; wife, Loutoa Fifita Latu.

SÃO PAULO BRAZIL NORTH STAKE: (Aug. 16, 2026) President — Nilson Ricardo Santos, 48, São Paulo State Military Police captain; succeeding Edson Bispo Santos; wife, Aline Raquel da Silva Santos. Counselors — Andrei Albarracin Leal, 33, XP Investimentos senior compliance analyst; wife, Cielen de Barros. Marcelo Orsolon, 57, Quantix Gestão Empresarial Ltda managing partner; wife, Luciana Azevedo Orsolon.

SMITHFIELD UTAH NORTH STAKE: (Aug. 23, 2026) President — Kirk Michael Hunt, 53, SAE Inc. operations manager; succeeding Jacob Douglas Penrose; wife, Rebekah Lee Margetts Hunt. Counselors — John Hilary Berryhill, 62, Berryhill Physical Therapy clinic owner; wife, Kristi Ann Hyer Berryhill. Jaxson Todd Love, 43, Western AgCredit and JTL Western appraiser; wife, Kinsey Kelley Love.

WEST JORDAN UTAH RIVER OAKS STAKE: (Aug. 23, 2026) President — Ryan Kim Oliverson, 50, Mountain Crane industrial division president; succeeding Gregory Bruce Page; wife, Shelley Marie Wright Oliverson. Counselors — Travis Nathan Perry, 50, Psomas vice president; wife, Jenny Larean Lee Perry. Bryan John Ferre, 49, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints solution manager; wife, Amber Lyn Liddle Ferre.

XALAPA MÉXICO STAKE: (Sept. 6, 2026) President — Cesar Fernando Leyva Morales, 45, Colegio La Joya assistant principal; succeeding Fredy Castañeda Sánchez; wife, Maria de Jesus Leyva Maqueo. Counselors — José Carlos Reyes Ramírez, 32, myHotel onboarding specialist; wife, Aly Sinsuny Hernández Cruz. Alejandro Sánchez Gómez, 51, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints facility manager; wife, Xochitl Karina Sánchez Salazar.