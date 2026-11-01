During the week of Oct. 25 to Oct. 31, President Dallin H. Oaks discussed family and faith on the Church News podcast with his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks. They talked about their own family as well as Heavenly Father’s family, sharing their testimonies of God’s plan for His children.
Elder Neil L. Andersen visited the General Cemetery in Oaxaca, Mexico, praising the people of Mexico for the way they remember and love their ancestors by celebrating the Day of the Dead. Elder Ronald A. Rasband invited BYU students to shout “Hurrah for Israel” and celebrate the Restoration of the gospel and founding of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. At Ensign College, Elder Patrick Kearon urged students to evaluate their day-to-day cellphone and social media use.
Elder Gérald Caussé ministered in the Africa Central Area, visiting Kenya and Burundi. Elder Clark G. Gilbert dedicated his first temple as an Apostle, in Cody, Wyoming. Elder Rasband also praised Milwaukee Brewers rookie shortstop Cooper Pratt shortly before the team won its first World Series.
There are eight more new hymns and Christmas songs in “Hymns for Home and Church.” Finally, BYU has joined Harvard, Yale and other law schools in a new hands-on program for students wanting to defend all faiths.
1. Church News podcast Episode 318: President Oaks and Sister Oaks discuss family and faith
This year, while participating in a reunion with his family, President Oaks and his wife spoke with Church News editor Jon Ryan Jenson about family — his own, specifically; and God’s, generally. President Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, shared his testimony of Heavenly Father’s plan for His children, the blessings his family saw from missionary service and the importance of preserving personal agency.
Listen to or watch the podcast here.
2. Elder Andersen calls Mexico’s Day of the Dead ‘meaningful and beautiful’
Ahead of Mexico’s annual Day of the Dead holiday, Elder Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles reinforced the eternal nature of families as part of Heavenly Father’s plan for His children.
Read about Elder Andersen’s video recorded in Mexico here.
3. Elder Rasband invites BYU students to celebrate the Restoration
Elder Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles invited Brigham Young University students to both literally and figuratively shout “Hurrah for Israel” as he addressed a packed Marriott Center on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at a BYU weekly devotional.
Check out Elder Rasband’s BYU devotional.
4. Elder Kearon: A bus, a phone and one’s choice — ‘course correction’ possible
Elder Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles told students at Ensign College to reflect upon the way they use their phones, especially as it relates to social media.
Read more about Elder Kearon’s message at Ensign College.
5. Elder Caussé invites Latter-day Saints to be witnesses of Jesus Christ
Elder Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles ministered to Latter-day Saints throughout the Africa Central Area, inviting Church members to come unto Christ through sacred covenants, learning about Him in the temple and being assured of the Savior’s love for them. Elder Caussé also met with a leader of the Islamic Community of Burundi, discussing the role of faith in promoting peace, mutual respect and service to communities.
Learn more about Elder Caussé’s ministry in the Africa Central Area.
6. Elder Gilbert dedicates Cody Wyoming Temple, his first since becoming an Apostle
Elder Gilbert dedicated the Cody Wyoming Temple on Sunday, Oct. 25, in a single 10 a.m. session broadcast to congregations throughout the temple district and rebroadcast at 2 p.m. It is the Church’s 227th dedicated temple, the third in Wyoming and the first temple dedicated by Elder Gilbert since he became an Apostle in February 2026. In Wyoming, it follows the Star Valley Wyoming Temple, dedicated in 2016, and the Casper Wyoming Temple, dedicated in 2024.
Read about the Cody Wyoming Temple dedication here.
7. Latter-day Saint Cooper Pratt helps lead Milwaukee to World Series victory
Each member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints can stand as a witness of God “at all times and in all things, and in all places” — including on Major League Baseball’s biggest stage, said Elder Rasband. Rookie shortstop and Latter-day Saint Cooper Pratt helped lead the Milwaukee Brewers to their first World Series championship Wednesday, Oct. 28, as they defeated the Tampa Bay Rays four games to one.
Check out the Milwaukee Brewers World Series win here.
Read Elder Rasband’s praise for Cooper Pratt here.
8. Eight more hymns added to ‘Hymns for Home and Church’
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released eight more hymns and songs for the new global hymnbook, “Hymns for Home and Church,” on Thursday, Oct. 29. The Church also announced that the print version of the hymnbook will have 394 hymns.
Check out the new hymns here.
9. BYU law school announces new religious liberty clinic
Brigham Young University’s law school announced Tuesday, Oct. 27, that it will launch a Religious Liberty Clinic, giving students hands-on experience drafting appellate briefs in religious freedom cases. The clinic will welcome its first students during the winter 2027 semester.