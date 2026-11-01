Clockwise from top left: President Dallin H. Oaks and his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, at the family reunion of descendants of Abinadi and Hannah Seely Olsen; Elder Neill L. Andersen, left, and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, speak with individuals at a gravesite surrounded by marigolds at a cemetery in Oaxaca, Mexico; Elder Ronald A. Rasband waves as he enters the BYU Marriott Center in Provo, Utah; Elder Patrick Kearon speaks at an Ensign College devotional in Salt Lake City.

During the week of Oct. 25 to Oct. 31, President Dallin H. Oaks discussed family and faith on the Church News podcast with his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks. They talked about their own family as well as Heavenly Father’s family, sharing their testimonies of God’s plan for His children.

Elder Neil L. Andersen visited the General Cemetery in Oaxaca, Mexico, praising the people of Mexico for the way they remember and love their ancestors by celebrating the Day of the Dead. Elder Ronald A. Rasband invited BYU students to shout “Hurrah for Israel” and celebrate the Restoration of the gospel and founding of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. At Ensign College, Elder Patrick Kearon urged students to evaluate their day-to-day cellphone and social media use.

Elder Gérald Caussé ministered in the Africa Central Area, visiting Kenya and Burundi. Elder Clark G. Gilbert dedicated his first temple as an Apostle, in Cody, Wyoming. Elder Rasband also praised Milwaukee Brewers rookie shortstop Cooper Pratt shortly before the team won its first World Series.

There are eight more new hymns and Christmas songs in “Hymns for Home and Church.” Finally, BYU has joined Harvard, Yale and other law schools in a new hands-on program for students wanting to defend all faiths.

1. Church News podcast Episode 318: President Oaks and Sister Oaks discuss family and faith

President Dallin H. Oaks and his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, meet with family members at the family reunion of descendants of Abinadi and Hannah Seely Olsen on Saturday, July 4, 2026, in Joe’s Valley, Utah. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

This year, while participating in a reunion with his family, President Oaks and his wife spoke with Church News editor Jon Ryan Jenson about family — his own, specifically; and God’s, generally. President Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, shared his testimony of Heavenly Father’s plan for His children, the blessings his family saw from missionary service and the importance of preserving personal agency.

2. Elder Andersen calls Mexico’s Day of the Dead ‘meaningful and beautiful’

Elder Neil L. Andersen, left, and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, speak with individuals at a gravesite surrounded by marigolds at a cemetery in Oaxaca, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ahead of Mexico’s annual Day of the Dead holiday, Elder Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles reinforced the eternal nature of families as part of Heavenly Father’s plan for His children.

3. Elder Rasband invites BYU students to celebrate the Restoration

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles waves as he enters the BYU Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Dani Strebel, BYU Photo

Elder Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles invited Brigham Young University students to both literally and figuratively shout “Hurrah for Israel” as he addressed a packed Marriott Center on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at a BYU weekly devotional.

4. Elder Kearon: A bus, a phone and one’s choice — ‘course correction’ possible

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at an Ensign College devotional in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Elder Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles told students at Ensign College to reflect upon the way they use their phones, especially as it relates to social media.

5. Elder Caussé invites Latter-day Saints to be witnesses of Jesus Christ

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles addresses members at the Nairobi Kenya South Stake conference on Oct. 25, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles ministered to Latter-day Saints throughout the Africa Central Area, inviting Church members to come unto Christ through sacred covenants, learning about Him in the temple and being assured of the Savior’s love for them. Elder Caussé also met with a leader of the Islamic Community of Burundi, discussing the role of faith in promoting peace, mutual respect and service to communities.

6. Elder Gilbert dedicates Cody Wyoming Temple, his first since becoming an Apostle

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, greets Church members before the Cody Wyoming Temple dedication on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Gilbert dedicated the Cody Wyoming Temple on Sunday, Oct. 25, in a single 10 a.m. session broadcast to congregations throughout the temple district and rebroadcast at 2 p.m. It is the Church’s 227th dedicated temple, the third in Wyoming and the first temple dedicated by Elder Gilbert since he became an Apostle in February 2026. In Wyoming, it follows the Star Valley Wyoming Temple, dedicated in 2016, and the Casper Wyoming Temple, dedicated in 2024.

7. Latter-day Saint Cooper Pratt helps lead Milwaukee to World Series victory

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Cooper Pratt celebrates his solo home run during the 12th inning of Game 4 of baseball's World Series, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Florida, between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays. | Chris O'Meara, Associated Press

Each member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints can stand as a witness of God “at all times and in all things, and in all places” — including on Major League Baseball’s biggest stage, said Elder Rasband. Rookie shortstop and Latter-day Saint Cooper Pratt helped lead the Milwaukee Brewers to their first World Series championship Wednesday, Oct. 28, as they defeated the Tampa Bay Rays four games to one.

8. Eight more hymns added to ‘Hymns for Home and Church’

The cover of "Hymns for Home and Church." | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released eight more hymns and songs for the new global hymnbook, “Hymns for Home and Church,” on Thursday, Oct. 29. The Church also announced that the print version of the hymnbook will have 394 hymns.

9. BYU law school announces new religious liberty clinic

Kelsey Baer Flores teaches a class at BYU law school on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. Baer Flores will lead BYU's new Religious Liberty Clinic launching this winter. | BYU Law

Brigham Young University’s law school announced Tuesday, Oct. 27, that it will launch a Religious Liberty Clinic, giving students hands-on experience drafting appellate briefs in religious freedom cases. The clinic will welcome its first students during the winter 2027 semester.