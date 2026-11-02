Be lights to the world, avoid spiritual camouflage, Elder Cook tells young adults

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at a worldwide young adult devotional broadcast from BYU–Hawaii in Laie, Hawaii, on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

In 1963, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles was in the Stanford University’s law library in the San Francisco Bay area of California when he learned that U.S. President John F. Kennedy had been assassinated.

Over the next several years came the assassinations of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy. Riots, especially over the Vietnam War, became extensive, and drug culture exploded around the world.

Elder Cook and his wife, Sister Mary Cook, were only in their 20s as they witnessed this turbulence, anger and social unrest — conflicts that in some ways mirror current contentions. And just like today’s young adults, Elder and Sister Cook were faced with choices about how to let their light shine through the darkness.

Elder Cook related this experience during a worldwide young adult devotional broadcast from BYU–Hawaii in Laie, Hawaii, on Sunday, Nov. 1. He was accompanied by Sister Cook and by Elder James R. Rasband, a General Authority Seventy and the commissioner of Church education, and his wife, Sister Mary Rasband. BYU–Hawaii President John S.K. Kauwe III and his wife, Sister Monica Kauwe, were also present.

From left: BYU–Hawaii President John S.K. Kauwe III and his wife, Sister Monica Kauwe; Sister Mary Cook and her husband, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; and Elder James R. Rasband, a General Authority Seventy and the commissioner of Church education, and his wife, Sister Mary Rasband. Elder Cook spoke during a worldwide young adult devotional broadcast from BYU–Hawaii in Laie, Hawaii, on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Cook quoted from the Savior’s Sermon on the Mount, found in Matthew 5: “Ye are the light of the world. A city that is set on a hill cannot be hid. Neither do men light a candle, and put it under a bushel, but on a candlestick; and it giveth light unto all that are in the house. Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven” (Matthew 5:14-16).

Elder Cook also shared counsel given by the late President Harold B. Lee, then an Apostle and later the President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, during the tumultuous 1960s:

“Build Zion in our hearts and in our homes.” “Be a light and an example in your community.” “Focus our vision and goals on the ordinances and principles taught and performed in the temple.”

“In my view, these principles are as relevant today as they were over 50 years ago,” Elder Cook said. “They apply not just to San Francisco but to all the countries and cities around the world where those of you listening live. If you follow these principles, you can build Zion wherever you live.”

Becoming a light

Elder Cook’s address focused largely on President Lee’s second principle: “Be a light and an example in your community.”

He shared an experience from when he was a relatively new missionary in 1960, serving in the British Mission. During a meeting, a sister missionary displayed a tray holding 12 upside-down glasses and poured water over them. Naturally, water splashed everywhere, but when the sister missionary turned the glasses over, they easily filled with water.

The water, the sister missionary explained, represents blessings, guidance and inspiration the Lord showers on His people. And the upside-down glasses represent times when a person isn’t spiritually prepared to receive those blessings, even though the water is continuously flowing.

Elder Cook expressed his hope that “each of us will remain open and prepared to receive spiritual impressions here today. With the anger, contention and division that exist in our day, we must never forget the blessings that are available to us.”

Elder Cook asked young adults to consider what it means to be a light unto the world.

The Savior made it clear that part of being a light is letting others “see your good works” (Matthew 5:16), but sometimes, Elder Cook said, in trying to be humble, “we do not appropriately let people know that we are members of the Lord’s Church and follow His teachings.”

Students gather to hear Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speak at a worldwide young adult devotional broadcast from BYU–Hawaii in Laie, Hawaii, on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

There are many ways people can show they’re Latter-day Saints, Elder Cook continued. As he taught during October 2026 general conference, living a life of integrity and virtue is most important to that effort.

He also encouraged young adults to serve their communities in addition to serving fellow Church members. By being examples of committed disciples of Jesus Christ, young adults can help others see their potential in a world where they might feel alone, unseen or spiritually disoriented.

“Light is most powerful when it is consistent and reliable, such as a lighthouse or a candle in a dark room,” Elder Cook said.

However, Latter-day Saints themselves are not the source of light, Elder Cook continued; rather, Church members hope to reflect the Savior’s light, not shine a light on themselves.

It doesn’t matter if a person feels their light is small — remember, “out of small things proceedeth that which is great” (see Doctrine and Covenants 64:33; Alma 37:6). Remember, light not only illuminates but warms and comforts.

“By being a light on the hill — by speaking normally and naturally about the gospel and Church — you can help gather Israel,” Elder Cook said.

Avoiding spiritual camouflage

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center, greets students at a worldwide young adult devotional broadcast from BYU–Hawaii in Laie, Hawaii, on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In his guidance to be a light, Elder Lee was also challenging individuals to act with character and integrity, Elder Cook said. One reason for the world’s contention is that many people can easily wear camouflage in ways that previously didn’t exist, such as communicating with false identities through technology and the internet. And because people can be anonymous online, they often say and do things they never would if their true identities were known.

“If we are to be a light, we should never seek to diminish the light of another,” Elder Cook said. “Hiding in the darkness of anonymity to say unkind or cruel things about another individual is incompatible with being a light. It is the opposite of letting your light shine. It is, in a sense, hiding your light.…

“Do not harm or diminish anyone else physically, spiritually or reputationally. Do not dim their light.”

Students listen as Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at a worldwide young adult devotional broadcast from BYU–Hawaii in Laie, Hawaii, on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Cook said one of the greatest protections against making bad choices is to not wear any mask of anonymity. And if someone ever finds themselves wanting to do so, “please know it is a serious sign of danger and one of the adversary’s tools to get you to do something you should not do.”

Conversely, when a person is open about who they are, they face less exposure to temptations. Part of why missionaries dress conservatively and wear missionary badges, Elder Cook said, “is so that there will be no question as to who they are and how they should act.”

Elder Cook also expressed his hope that young adults will each become “a beacon of light” — someone who offers guidance and inspiration during dark, difficult or uncertain times. Beacon lights are often used on seashores, he noted, allowing ships in dangerous weather conditions to find safe harbor.

“Many people are experiencing all kinds of storms in their lives,” Elder Cook said. “You young people can be a beacon light to them through your example. It is important that you are not in camouflage.”

Principles of peacemaking

Students listen as Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at a worldwide young adult devotional broadcast from BYU–Hawaii in Laie, Hawaii, on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Cook next counseled young adults to be peacemakers. He highlighted five teachings from Church President Dallin H. Oaks’ April 2026 general conference talk on this subject:

“Peacemakers love their adversaries.” “Peacemakers forgo harsh and hurtful words in all their communications.” “Peacemakers involve themselves in service projects and other acts of kindness.” “Sharing the gospel of peace is peacemaking.” “Being a peacemaker does not mean surrendering our values.”

“We cannot carry the message of the Restoration to all the world — we cannot be the light the Lord wants us to be — if we are not peacemakers,” Elder Cook said. “Part of being a light is being a peacemaker and seeking unity. We live in a moment of particularly strong divisions. However, the millions who have accepted the gospel of Jesus Christ have committed themselves to achieving both righteousness and unity.”

The surest path to being a light, Elder Cook continued, is learning of Jesus Christ and striving to become like Him.

“My counsel to you is to focus on Jesus Christ, the Savior of the world,” Elder Cook said. “He is the ‘light of the world’ (John 8:12), the true source of light and peace. He has declared: ‘Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid’ (John 14:27).”