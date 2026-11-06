A screenshot of a Facebook post featuring Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, center; with Elder I. Raymond Egbo, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Comfort Egbo, left; and Elder José A. Teixeira, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Filomena Teixeira, outside the Wichita Kansas Temple, posted on Nov. 4, 2026.

This week on social media, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared their thoughts on deepening conversion to Jesus Christ through goal setting, temple attendance and Church programs.

On Sunday, Nov. 1, President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, posted about striving toward meaningful goals. In his post, President Uchtdorf wrote that in his life he has learned not to wait before beginning to accomplish his goals.

“The best time to move forward is now.”

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On Nov. 2, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote about Christ’s invitation to be a light unto the world in a post to his social media accounts.

“Sometimes in our efforts to be humble we do not appropriately let people know that we are members of the Lord’s Church and follow His teachings.”

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles recently ministered in Panteón General in Oaxaca, Mexico. On Nov. 1, he shared about Mexico’s Day of the Dead traditions of honoring family members who have passed on.

“The restored gospel of Jesus Christ teaches a glorious truth: family relationships are meant to continue beyond our mortal lives.”

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke in a video posted on Nov. 3, about the importance of being intentional peacemakers.

“I find it noteworthy that Jesus Christ didn’t say blessed are the peace lovers or the peaceful. He talked about being peacemakers — makers of peace.”

On Nov. 1, Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Wichita Kansas Temple. Three days later, he posted on his social media accounts about finding peace on temple grounds.

“If you are weary, or distracted, or feel that you have lost your connection to the Saviour, the house of the Lord — a house of peace and joy — is where to go,” he wrote.

A video posted to the Relief Society Worldwide social media accounts on Nov. 5 features Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and her first counselor, Sister J. Anette Dennis, as they discuss an exercise women can do in preparation for entering the temple.

President Johnson described this exercise as “a beautiful way to prepare to participate in the ordinances of the temple.”

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During his ministry in the Church’s Africa Central Area, Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated a new area office building. In a social media post on Oct. 30, Elder Caussé speaks about his desire for the growth of the Church in Africa to be lasting.

He wrote: “Just as a tree draws strength and nourishment from its roots, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is strengthened when its members are firmly grounded in principles that foster faith and discipleship.”

In a Nov. 3 social media post, Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks about the construction of the Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple and how, as God’s children, everyone is under construction.

“In the Church of Jesus Christ, it doesn’t matter where we start, it matters where you’re headed. We are all under construction, and the Savior helps us become who He needs us to be.”

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This week, social media posts on the Young Women Worldwide accounts focused on the refinements made to the Children and Youth program. To help the young women understand the changes, the Young Women general presidency — President Emily Belle Freeman; Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor; and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor — posted a video explaining the new Youth Tool Kit.

“We want to watch how we believe, belong and become all through our whole life,” said President Freeman.

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The Primary general presidency also highlighted the refinements to the Children’s program on the Primary Worldwide social media accounts. In a video posted on Nov. 4, Primary General President Rosemary K. Chibota; Sister Nina M. Garfield, first counselor; and Sister Theresa A. Collins, second counselor, discussed the changes.

“These refinements help children develop Christlike habits and learn to follow the Savior in simple ways every day,” they wrote on the post.

In a video posted to the Young Men Worldwide social media accounts on Nov. 1, the Young Men general presidency — including President Timothy L. Farnes and his counselors, Brother David J. Wunderli, first counselor, and Brother Sean R. Dixon, second counselor — discuss the importance of the words in the sacrament prayer.

“The words of the sacrament prayer are worth slowing down for,” they wrote.