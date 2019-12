In the weeks leading up to Christmas, Church leaders have shared their testimonies of the Savior and what Christmas means to each of them. It’s one of the ways they are helping to #LightTheWorld and remind readers to focus on Christ.

Here is a look at the Christmas messages each leader has posted this December.

Silent Night Sister Nelson and I were thrilled to meet the Dave and Ashley Crosby family during this Christmas season and share an evening together. Imagine my good fortune at having the chance to accompany their daughter Claire as she sang one of our favorites, “Silent Night.”Music is such a powerful form of worship, and that reality is never clearer than during the Christmas season when we enjoy beautiful carols that testify of the risen Lord. This December I hope you will make time with family and friends to enjoy the glorious music of this season. Merry Christmas! #LightTheWorld Posted by Russell M. Nelson on Saturday, December 14, 2019

One year for Christmas, I decided to design and build a wooden treasure chest for my wife. I needed the generous help of… Posted by Henry B. Eyring on Sunday, December 22, 2019

My wife and children can testify that no one gets more giddy about the giving and receiving of presents than I do. But… Posted by Jeffrey R. Holland on Sunday, December 22, 2019

Many of our memorable and enduring Christmas traditions include different kinds of lights—lights on trees, lights in and… Posted by David A. Bednar on Friday, December 13, 2019

We do not need to live in fear. We do not need to live without hope. We do not need to live in any degree without the… Posted by D. Todd Christofferson on Sunday, December 15, 2019

Each year at Christmas, we add our witness to that of the shepherds that Jesus Christ, the literal Son of the living… Posted by Ronald A. Rasband on Thursday, December 19, 2019

I love reading scriptural accounts of the Savior’s birth during the Christmas season. There are several examples of… Posted by Ulisses Soares on Sunday, December 8, 2019

The Christ Child As you prepare to celebrate Christmas, take a moment to watch this unique Nativity video. It reminds us of the angelic message given to shepherds long ago: “Unto you is born this day … a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord” (Luke 2:11).The Christ child was born to bear your sorrows and make your burdens light. And as His followers you can do the same.What do you do to remember the Savior at Christmas? Posted by Jean B. Bingham on Sunday, November 24, 2019

As much as Christmas is a time to rejoice as we reflect on the birth of our Savior, it is not always a joyful time for… Posted by Reyna I. Aburto on Sunday, December 22, 2019

Every time I gather with young women, my hope is that I will be able to lift them and strengthen them in some way. With… Posted by Bonnie H. Cordon on Sunday, December 22, 2019

I woke early this morning, in the days before Christmas, with a heart full of gratitude for babies and for miracles. We… Posted by Michelle D. Craig on Thursday, December 19, 2019

Heavenly Father is mindful of us, even in our seemingly small struggles. And He has surrounded us with angels to remind… Posted by Becky Craven on Wednesday, December 4, 2019

One day a mother and her nine-year-old daughter were busily Christmas shopping. As they rushed through a department… Posted by Joy D. Jones on Monday, December 9, 2019