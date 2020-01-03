This week on social: A team photo, a New Year’s message and light-filled pottery

This week, the Young Women general presidency and Elder David A. Bednar shared messages of inspiration on social media. Here’s what they had to say.

Sister Bonnie H. Cordon, Young Women general president, shared a list of words that come to mind when she ponders what it means to be a daughter of Heavenly Parents: “Love. Peace. Confidence. Courage. Faith. Strength. Determination. Commitment. Compassion. Gratitude.”

When overwhelmed by life, she turns to prayer and the scriptures to “reconnect me with my Heavenly home and reconfirm my divine purpose and identity,” she wrote in the Jan. 2 Facebook post. “Any day, any time, any moment you need a quick reminder of your nobility and divinity as a beloved daughter, just ask your Heavenly Father. He is anxious to remind you.

“Then reach out and help someone else discover this same truth.”

Beloved Daughter Love.Peace.Confidence.Courage.Faith.Strength.Determination.Commitment.Compassion.Gratitude. These are the words that come to my mind and heart when I take time to ponder what it means to be a beloved daughter of Heavenly Parents.When I get overwhelmed by life I turn to those simple, constant sources that reconnect me with my Heavenly home and reconfirm my divine purpose and identity. As I am still and offer a prayer, the warmth comes. As I open my scriptures, the words come. As I serve another, the feelings of love are like a blanket.Any day, any time, any moment you need a quick reminder of your nobility and divinity as a beloved daughter, just ask your Heavenly Father. He is anxious to remind you. Then reach out and help someone else discover this same truth. Posted by Bonnie H. Cordon on Thursday, January 2, 2020

On Dec. 27, 2019, Sister Michelle Craig shared a pair of photos of the Relief Society, Young Women and Primary general presidencies each wearing a baseball shirt with the number 9 on the back, representing this team of 9 women.

In this Facebook post, Sister Craig wrote how when she was first called to serve as first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, Sister Sharon Eubank gave her a big hug after the session was over. “In that moment, the Spirit spoke peace to my soul, and I knew that a love for the eight women with whom I serve would be one of my greatest blessings,” she wrote.

“As sisters in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, we are blessed to be part of a powerful sisterhood! We are all on the same team!”

I will never forget March 31, 2018—the day I was sustained. I was feeling very overwhelmed and underqualified for my new… Posted by Michelle D. Craig on Friday, December 27, 2019

While living in North Carolina, Sister Becky Craven, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, met a devout Christian woman who had a talent for creating pottery. In a Dec. 27, 2019, Facebook post, Sister Craven shared a clip of one of her creations: a “witness crock.” On one side, the deep blue crock is whole and perfect — the way each person wishes their lives were like. But when spun around, the other side has cracks and holes, making this crock unable to hold water.

The artist explained that this other side represents “hurts, disappointments, and blemishes that often fill our lives,” Sister Craig wrote. “But a miracle happens when we allow the Savior into our lives. It’s like putting a candle inside the crock. The light within shines through the cracks and allows others to see God’s love through us, reaching those who may also feel broken or lost.”

As one applies the Atonement of Christ in his or her life, those scratches, dents, disappointments, hurts and sins are made whole, she wrote. “The Savior’s light allows us to see His love, have joy, and feel personal peace right now, even as we wait upon Him.”

The Witness Crock When I lived in North Carolina, I met a devout Christian woman named Sally. Her special talent was making beautiful pottery.One piece of particular interest to me is one she calls the “witness crock.” Each witness crock she creates is accompanied by her written testimony of the Savior and His love for each of us. One side of the crock looks perfect, the way we wish we were, and the way we wish our lives were. The other side of the crock is full of cracks, holes, tears, and dents. These represent the hurts, disappointments, and blemishes that often fill our lives. She explains that Satan will tell us that we are not good enough, that no one wants us, and that we can’t even hold water. But a miracle happens when we allow the Savior into our lives. It’s like putting a candle inside the crock. The light within shines through the cracks and allows others to see God’s love through us, reaching those who may also feel broken or lost. This visual testimony of the Savior’s love and healing light has stuck with me for years! I love this woman’s testimony and faith.As we apply the infinite Atonement of our Savior Jesus Christ in our lives, His merits, mercy, and grace fill in our scratches, dings, dents, sorrows, disappointments, hurts, and sins and make us whole. The Savior’s light allows us to see His love, have joy, and feel personal peace right now, even as we wait upon Him. Posted by Becky Craven on Friday, December 27, 2019

On New Year’s Day, Elder Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, wished everyone a happy and joyous new year.

In the Jan. 1 Instagram post, Elder Bednar wrote how they are looking forward to 2020 and the opportunities to strengthen faith in Jesus Christ. “The joy we seek — true joy — endures in times and through experiences that are both challenging and rewarding because of our knowledge of the Father’s plan and the Savior’s Atonement. This year, and always, Jesus Christ is the source of enduring joy.”