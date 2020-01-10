This week on social: Messages from Young Women leaders and an invitation from Elder Christofferson

Each member of the Young Women general presidency, Elder D. Todd Christofferson and Sister Cristina B. Franco shared messages on social media this week about revelation, hope and trust in God.

In a Facebook post on Jan. 9, Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared the importance of increasing one’s capacity to receive revelation.

This topic came to her “heart and mind” soon after she was assigned to speak in the recent general conference. The ability to receive revelation, she added, “is at the foundation of the new Children and Youth program” implemented at the start of the year.

“As we are intentional about hearing the voice of the Lord and as we respond quickly to the direction we are given, we will come to understand that the Lord has errands for each of us individually,” she wrote. “Remember that Nephi, the brother of Jared, and even Moses all crossed a body of water differently!”

Sister Becky Craven, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, expressed her thoughts on the hope that comes from trusting in God in a Jan. 10 Facebook post.

“Having hope in His will strengthens our ability to wait upon the Lord,” the post read. “By trusting in the Lord, we can have the spiritual assurance that we are not alone, for He is with us through our trials and will strengthen us to bear up our burdens.”

Sister Bonnie H. Cordon, Young Women general president, joined her counselors in posting on Facebook, sharing a link to a podcast the presidency recorded for the Latter-day Saints Channel, on Jan. 10.

“We took a BIG step outside our comfort zones” to record the podcast episode, she wrote. “I had the most fun talking with my counselors about our teenage years, delicious foods, the legacy of women in the Church, and how revelation works in our lives.”

In a Jan. 10 Instagram post, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles invited young adults to participate in the upcoming worldwide devotional to take place Sunday, Jan. 12, at which he and his wife, Sister Kathy Christofferson, will speak.

“I love spending time with my grandchildren. We sometimes talk about the challenges and choices they face as young adults,” he wrote, adding that the devotional will be held at Utah Valley University, where his granddaughter Katherine is a student. The theme of the event will be “choice and commitment.”

Sister Cristina B. Franco, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, posted a link to her December 2019 Ensign article “Be of Good Cheer” on Facebook on Jan. 10. Quoting from the article, she wrote, “We can still find joy, even when things don’t seem to be working out for us. We can find it in our relationship with Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ.”