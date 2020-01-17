This week on social: Apostles share update on Philippines, testimonies of God’s plan and an invitation to pray

Several Apostles posted on social media this week, testifying of the importance of committing to follow God’s plan, encouraging daily prayer and giving details about the Church’s humanitarian response to the volcanic eruption in the Philippines.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Jan. 15, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote about his meeting with Philippines President Rodrigo Roa Duterte. To help the country’s response to the ongoing eruption of the Taal Volcano, the Church has donated the equivalent of $20,000 USD for relief efforts, Elder Cook wrote. The Church has also announced a humanitarian project fund of the equivalent of $100,000 USD to provide food, hygiene kits, sleeping kits and face masks and has opened meetinghouses as evacuation centers for people displaced by the eruption.

In the meeting with President Duterte, Elder Cook “shared with him the importance of the year 2020 — as we commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Prophet Joseph Smith receiving the First Vision.”

Elder Cook also expressed his gratitude in the post “for the knowledge our Filipino Saints have that even in trials, we are blessed with the assurance of the Savior’s Atonement, which gives peace regardless of what we are faced with.”

After Elder D. Todd Christofferson and his wife, Sister Kathy Christofferson, spoke at a worldwide devotional for young adults Sunday, Jan. 12, the member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a video excerpt of his devotional address on Instagram, extending an invitation to commit to choosing God.

“Make up your mind and settle your heart that you choose God,” he wrote. “Find the quiet time when you can kneel down in a private place and say to your Heavenly Father, in the name of Jesus Christ, that you are His, that you are committed, body and soul, to Him, His Son, and the gospel path.”

President Dallin H. Oaks of the First Presidency also posted on Instagram on Sunday, testifying that following God’s plan brings happiness. The Atonement of Jesus Christ, he affirmed, “is the central truth of that plan.”

“If we trust the Lord and trust in His plan,” President Oaks wrote, “we will have the strength to resist persuasive imitations and temptations to abandon our quest for eternal life, which is the ‘greatest of all the gifts of God’ (Doctrine and Covenants 14:7).”

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles tweeted a message of encouragement Monday, Jan. 13: “Pray to Heavenly Father daily. Share with Him what is in your heart.”

He added this promise to his invitation: “He will guide you. He will not let you down. He trusts you. Please trust Him.”