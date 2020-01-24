This week on social: Sister Craig on how to follow the example of Mother Eve

In the past week, a Young Women leader and four Apostles posted on social media about seeking God’s guidance, cultivating positivity, honoring freedom of religion and more.

Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared in a Saturday, Jan. 18, Facebook post her gratitude for “glorious Mother Eve.” Both in the Garden of Eden and after leaving God’s presence, Eve demonstrated “vision and courage,” Sister Craig wrote.

“From Eve I learn that as I go about the demands of daily life, outside of God’s presence, I must pray for divine guidance and then listen to hear the voice of the Lord,” she wrote, citing Moses 5:4.

Sister Craig added that she asks herself two questions as she strives to follow Eve’s example in seeking God’s guidance: “What am I doing that I should stop doing?” and “What am I not doing that I should start doing?”

Acting on the answers to these questions “has changed my life,” Sister Craig wrote, adding, “I am grateful to be a daughter of Eve!”

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles took to Twitter on Sunday, Jan. 19, to post a brief message about gratitude and positivity.

“Look for positive things to talk about,” he wrote, encouraging his followers to praise Heavenly Father.

On Tuesday, Jan. 21, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted on Instagram about the Brigham Young University devotional where he and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, spoke to students.

Elder Rasband invited attendees to “recognize and honor” the freedom to believe, live and share their faith, adding, “I sometimes wonder if we —those who have been richly blessed with the ability to choose — are actively choosing to boldly stand for truth and righteousness in ways that will make an impact on the world in which we live.”

At the devotional, Elder Rasband invited students to comment on his post about “what they are doing to exercise their ability to make choices that will affect the world for good,” and he extended the same invitation to those reading his message on social media.

“I regularly read the comments you leave on my posts. I am looking forward to hearing from you,” Elder Rasband wrote.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles also posted on Instagram on Tuesday, Jan. 21, expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to speak at the 36th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Luncheon of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Salt Lake Branch.

“As a Church and as individuals, we commend the mission of the NAACP to advance equality and justice in our society,” Elder Stevenson wrote.

His remarks at the luncheon focused on the commandment to love one’s neighbor, and he “invited all to do three things: be our ‘brother’s keeper,’ foster civility within our society, and emulate Christlike love to those around us.”

On Friday, Jan. 17, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted on Instagram about the Taal Volcano eruption that unexpectedly occurred while he was in the Philippines.

Before returning to Salt Lake City, Elder Cook wrote, he visited a Church meetinghouse being used as an evacuation center for people displaced by the eruption.

“I honestly can’t remember a time when I’ve seen people who were quite as resilient and as quick to smile. Even with severe devastation, they seem to watch out for each other and have a spiritual sense that things are going to be alright,” Elder Cook wrote in the post, adding that he feels “uplifted by their strength and faith in Jesus Christ” and “will continue to pray for them.”