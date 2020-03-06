Just released: New Book of Mormon Videos series trailer, schedule of episodes from Mosiah through Alma

A trailer featuring eight upcoming Book of Mormon Videos episodes and their scheduled dates for viewing were released Friday, March 6. Video segments will retell Book of Mormon events, teachings and doctrine from the time of King Benjamin through Alma the Younger and his missionary entourage encountering the Zoramites and their Rameumpton.

Coming from the third year of filming that wrapped up last fall, the eight episodes cover 221 pages and the chapters from all of Mosiah through much of Alma in the Book of Mormon: Another Testament of Jesus Christ, according to Newsroom.

The episodes will be released on Fridays between March 13 and May 15, excluding April general conference and Easter weekends.

The scheduled release dates, episode titles and chapters covered in the Book of Mormon are as follows:

March 13 — King Benjamin Addresses His People, Mosiah 1-5

March 20 — Abinadi Testifies of Jesus Christ, Mosiah 11-18

March 27 — Alma the Younger is Converted unto the Lord, Mosiah 27; Alma 36

April 17 — Alma Preaches the Word of God, Alma 4-7

April 24 — Alma and Amulek are Delivered by the Power of God, Alma 8-15

May 1 — Ammon Serves and Teaches King Lamoni, Alma 17-19

May 8 — Alma and Amulek Teach about Faith in Jesus Christ, Alma 31-34

May 15 — Alma Counsels His Sons, Alma 36-42

The videos can be found in the Gospel Library app — both beside the text in the sidebar and in the Videos collection — as well as in the Gospel Library section of ChurchofJesusChrist.org and on the Book of Mormon Videos YouTube channel.

Abinadi testifies of Jesus Christ (see Mosiah 11–18). Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Also, viewers can subscribe here to receive notifications when new videos are published on the Book of Mormon Videos YouTube channel.

The first episodes of the Book of Mormon Videos series and initial trailer were released on Sept. 5, 2019, with the 15 episodes from the first two years of filming — depicting scenes from 1 Nephi through Enos — scheduled from Sept. 20 through Dec. 27. Besides the upcoming episodes, subsequent installments are expected to be released through 2021.

The collection of videos from the multi-year filming project in Utah and throughout North America is similar to “The Life of Jesus Christ Bible Videos” project, which was completed in 2016. Filming started on the Book of Mormon videos in the summer of 2017; third-year production included filming at the Church’s Motion Picture Studio in Provo, Utah, and the Goshen outdoor studio — often referred to as “the Jerusalem Movie Set” — in Goshen, Utah.

Last fall, the media visited the backlot sets depicting ancient American dwellings and interviewed actors, producers, supervising Church leaders and others involved in the video production. They also were able to look into costuming and makeup areas as well as watch actual scenes being shot portraying King Noah’s court.

Elder LeGrand R. Curtis Jr., a General Authority Seventy and head of the project’s steering committee, listed three things that impressed him with the storytelling from the third-year filming — the power of the ministry of both Alma and his son, Alma the Younger; the power of conversion with Alma and the sons of Mosiah going from being rebels and destroying the church to building the faith among both the Nephites and the Lamanites; and “how good teaching and powerful teaching carries an echoing effect through the generations.”

Alma the Younger is converted unto the Lord (see Mosiah 27 and Alma 36). Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Jaelen Petrie, one of the producers of Book of Mormon Videos, said the videos are replete with the gospel of Jesus Christ and the prophecies, teachings and testimonies about the Son of God, as well as his mission and ministry. “This has changed my understanding of the Savior and His love for all people,” Petrie said. “The Savior is involved in every story.”

Ryan Wood, who portrays Abinadi in the current filming and production, said the martyr prophet gives considerable teaching and emphasis on the Resurrection, including some doctrine previously not found earlier in the Book of Mormon.

Ryan Wood, who plays the part of Abinadi, talks with Sister Reyna I. Aburto second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as production of the Book of Mormon video series continues in Provo, Utah, at the LDS Motion Picture Studio on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Credit: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Sister Reyna Isabel Aburto, who has been a part of the project’s steering committee since her call as second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency in April 2017, said the videos can “make such a big difference in so many lives, because the truths that are contained can change lives.

“These videos are going to help with the process, because they hopefully are going to bring people to the book,” said Sister Aburto of the Book of Mormon, adding with a smile, “Because the book is always better than the movie, right?”