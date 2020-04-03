3 Latter-day Saints from around the world share why they think this general conference will be unforgettable

Latter-day Saints around the world have been anticipating April 2020 general conference ever since President Russell M. Nelson promised a bicentennial celebration of the First Vision and a general conference that would be “not only memorable but also unforgettable” for those who prepared for the event.

María Elena Ponce Lacayo of Guatemala bought a plane ticket to Salt Lake City so she could be in the same room as the prophet and apostles for the historic occasion.

Hiroko Furukawa has been looking forward to the messages from general conference in Sendai, Japan, with high expectations.

And Victor Ukorebi was planning on flying from his home in Ghana to participate in the planned celebrations, having previously worked as a translator for general conference for 13 years.

But general conference will be different from what these and other Latter-day Saints were anticipating as COVID-19 impacts communities and countries worldwide. And yet while the 21,000 seats in the Conference Center will remain empty this April, Lacayo, Furukawa, and Ukorebi say there is still plenty to be excited about — and much to be grateful for.

