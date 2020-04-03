Here’s a list of articles on the Restoration to help you prepare for general conference

President Russell M. Nelson closed the October 2019 general conference with an invitation for Latter-day Saints to prepare for the subsequent April 2020 general conference — 200 years since Joseph Smith’s First Vision.
To help Church members prepare for general conference, the Church News wrote a series of articles dedicated to the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ and the Church’s journey from grove to globe:
- A look at what will make this general conference unlike any before
- Why are there multiple accounts of the First Vision and what can we learn from them?
- How Doctrine and Covenants 4 shows the importance of principles over structure in the ongoing Restoration of the Church
- ‘Millions shall know Brother Joseph’: Elder LeGrand R. Curtis Jr. explains how
- Why the Church’s 2020 #HearHim initiative is an important reminder of the Restoration
- How much do you know about the first decade of the Restoration? Take a look at this timeline
- Read 17 quotes on the First Vision from modern prophets
- How the Church has commemorated the Restoration in previous years
- Why women in the Church should be following President Nelson’s invitation to study about the priesthood
- Reaching out to God in our own sacred places
- Gerry Avant: President Benson’s visit to the Sacred Grove