Here’s a list of articles on the Restoration to help you prepare for general conference

Two young women study the scriptures together at home. To help Church members prepare for general conference, the Church News wrote a series of articles dedicated to the Restoration. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

President Russell M. Nelson closed the October 2019 general conference with an invitation for Latter-day Saints to prepare for the subsequent April 2020 general conference — 200 years since Joseph Smith’s First Vision.

To help Church members prepare for general conference, the Church News wrote a series of articles dedicated to the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ and the Church’s journey from grove to globe:

