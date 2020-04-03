This week on social: How to ‘hear Him’ at general conference, reassurance for returning missionaries

In the days leading up to the April 2020 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, apostles and general officers invited their social media followers to prepare to hear God’s voice in this weekend’s messages. Several leaders also offered hope to missionaries who are self-isolating or returning home unexpectedly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reassuring them that God has a plan for their continued service.

President M. Russell Ballard of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted on Instagram on Sunday, March 29, about his decision to follow President Russell M. Nelson’s invitation to fast and pray worldwide for relief from the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Ballard recalled feeling “fear and panic that we would lose everything” when he learned of the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. “But that’s not what happened,” he wrote. “The people of the free world rallied and freedom prevailed and things were resolved.”

He expressed his assurance that the COVID-19 pandemic will pass. “I hope you all know this: Whether or not you are able to go to the temple or to church, your home is a place where you can kneel and pray. You can feel Heavenly Father’s Spirit and the hand of the Lord in your life, no matter your circumstances.”

President Jean B. Bingham, Relief Society general president, posted a video to Facebook on Saturday, March 28, showing people waving and honking as they drove in a procession to welcome home three missionaries returning to her ward.

“Welcome home, you wonderful army of missionaries!” she wrote. “Young adults or senior citizens, we know you’d rather be out sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ with those who ‘know not where to find it’ (Doctrine and Covenants 123:12) and are anxious to continue your service for the Lord. Your safety is important, and we are grateful for your return.”

She expressed her conviction that God has a plan for missionaries to participate in His divine work, even as they return earlier than expected due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and she invited returning missionaries to ask the women around them to help in God’s work. “We love you and send hugs to welcome you and reassure you of the worth of your work!” she added.

The first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, Sister Sharon Eubank, posted a photo on Facebook of President Bingham welcoming her ward’s missionaries home in the car parade on Saturday.

Addressing the missionaries who are returning home on short notice, Sister Eubank wrote, “You probably weren’t expecting this roadblock in your mission. Please don’t worry. The Lord is doing something unique with your mission. He knows all about COVID-19. His plans flow around current realities like river water over tumbling rocks.”

She added, “The way you serve is much more important than where you serve. World events are opening people’s hearts, and the Lord is sending you. As we prepare for general conference, I invite you to ask the Lord in prayer what He is doing with your mission.”

In a later Facebook post on Friday, April 3, Sister Eubank posted an invitation to this weekend’s general conference. “There are many ways to listen to a prophet,” she wrote. “This weekend, our global family comes together in many different ways to listen to President Russell M. Nelson and, more importantly, to hear the voice of Jesus Christ in our hearts. This is how we #HearHim.”

In a March 26 Instagram post, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote about President Nelson’s recent invitation “to consider how we hear the voice of the Lord in our lives.”

“Perhaps you feel overwhelmed,” Elder Holland wrote. “Please remember that everything you and I do will mean little or nothing unless we find Jesus at the center of it all.”

Like He did for Joseph Smith, who was surrounded by confusion, Heavenly Father points us to His Son Jesus Christ and invites us to “Hear Him,” Elder Holland continued. “It is my prayer that you and I will focus our thoughts and actions on this invitation.”

On March 27, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared an Instagram video of two missionaries — one of whom is his grandson — playing instruments and singing “There is Sunshine in My Soul Today.”

“You might think, ‘What can these missionaries really do from their apartments?’” Elder Uchtdorf wrote. “I assure you—they are not just sitting at home. They are active and doing a lot of marvelous things!”

He extended an invitation to follow the missionaries’ lead: “Look and see what you can do right now to lift yourself and others. Protect the health of others by being careful and considerate. Find hope in the many opportunities we have to be a good example and follow the Savior.”

A week later, on Friday, April 3, Elder Uchtdorf posted another video of the same grandson and missionary companion singing, this time featuring the hymn “Count Your Blessings.”

“You may think I am sharing this simply because I am a proud Opa (and I am), but I also share because it is a perfect reminder of what we all need to remember—that we are blessed children of our Heavenly Father,” he wrote.

“I rejoice in President Nelson’s teachings that the joy we feel in our lives has little to do with the circumstances we face and everything to do with our focus on Jesus Christ,” wrote Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in a March 27 Facebook post.

“Having a clear understanding of that in our hearts, we can rejoice while having a bad day, a bad week, or even a bad year,” he added, testifying that God’s plan provides joy now and eternally.

Sister Reyna Isabel Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, posted on Facebook in English and Spanish on Thursday, April 2, reiterating President Nelson’s October 2019 invitation to “immerse yourself in the glorious light of the Restoration.”

“With the current world events, his invitation has even more significance as we try to strengthen our faith in Jesus Christ and to help others feel of His enduring peace,” Sister Aburto wrote, sharing a link to online resources for learning about the Restoration of the gospel.

Testifying that Heavenly Father wants to speak with His children, she added, “The Holy Ghost will teach you in a way that is unique to you. Sometimes you’ll hear His voice through music, studying His words, another person, the words of His prophets, and so on.”

“How have you immersed yourself in the glorious Restoration this year?” she asked.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, April 2, Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon shared a piece of artwork that inspired her to ponder these questions: “Where are you looking? What are you searching for? And how will you know when you see it?”

This weekend’s general conference provides an opportunity for individuals to look for the answers they seek, she wrote.

In another Facebook post on Friday, April 3, President Cordon shared a photo of a young man she met at RootsTech a few weeks ago. He “loves general conference so much that he spends hours every day re-watching past sessions,” she wrote. “His family even built him a pulpit that he uses to recite talks from.”

Like this young man, she added, every individual faces challenges but can focus on what is most important. “As we prayerfully prepare to listen, we can receive revelation and peace in our challenges. We can find answers to our questions through the Spirit.”

Sister Becky Craven, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared how she hears the voice of the Lord in a Facebook post on Thursday, April 2. “I hear Him best and most distinctly when it’s quiet…when I’m quiet,” she wrote.

Years ago, a Sunday School teacher challenged her “to ride in the car with the radio/music turned off,” she explained. “I was surprised at what thoughts came into my mind the very first time I tried it! I extended that challenge to jogging without my earphones and began craving those quiet experiences.” She invited her followers to try the same challenge and share their experiences with her.

Sharing a photo of her young children in a Monday, March 30, Facebook post, first counselor in the Primary general presidency Sister Lisa Harkness explained her family’s general conference tradition. After reading in the Book of Mormon about people pitching tents to listen to King Benjamin, the Harkness family decided to pitch their own tent to watch general conference in their living room.

She wrote, “King Benjamin asked his people to ‘open your ears that ye may hear, and your hearts that ye may understand, and your minds that the mysteries of God may be unfolded to your view’ (Mosiah 2:9). In our day, President Russell M. Nelson has asked us to be prepared to ‘Hear Him’ this general conference.”

“What traditions can you start that encourage your children to ‘Hear Him’ at general conference?” Sister Harkness asked.