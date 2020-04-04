Saturday evening session: See photos and talk summaries for the April 2020 general conference

Ada Harris of the Sunnyside Ward, Moscow Idaho Stake, watches the Saturday evening session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020.
Alexander Fairbank, 18 months, watches Elder Gerrit W. Gong speak during the Saturday evening session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020.
Logan, George, Shaylo, Christopher, Joshua, Salome and Shayne of the Papakowhai Ward, Porirua New Zealand Stake, gather for the Saturday sessions of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. "Very early and dark here in New Zealand at 4 a.m.," Shayne Strom wrote, "but our whole family is willing to "HEAR HIM." We love the gospel very much. It's a memorable and unforgettable experience for us."
Joe, Alexander, Andy, Aj and Ariana Fairbank watch a Saturday session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020.
The Vasquez Luna family — Oscar Vásquez, Marisol Luna, Kimberly, Melannie, Katerine, Oscar and Cristian — of the Arrazola Ward, Guatemala Don Justo Stake, watch the Saturday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020.
During the Saturday, April 4, 2020, sessions of the 190th Annual General Conference, Lisa Mitchell's 5-year-old daughter, Emma, "has been changing dresses for every session so she can match the women in the choir and lead the music," according to Lisa Mitchell of the Copper Creek 1st Ward, Harvest Park Riverton Utah Stake.
Adelaide Bills of the Southaven Ward in the Memphis Tennessee Stake raises her hand during the Saturday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. Rebecca Chase wrote, "My daughter is 3 years old. We did not tell her to raise her hand to sustain our leaders. She did that all on her own. It was such a sweet and tender moment for me to see my daughter sustain our leaders all on her."
Tank Johnson of the Idaho Falls 24th Ward, Idaho Falls Stake, "couldn’t wait to color his picture of the prophet," according to his mother, Sarah Johnson, during the Saturday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020.
14-month-old Maddison Rae of the Pueblo West 2nd Ward, Pueblo Colorado Stake, is "soaking up everything President Henry B. Eyring has to say," according to Ashly Smith, during the Saturday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020.
The Nielson family — France, Lindsay, Samuel, 8, Bennett, 6, Scarlett, 4, and Holland, 1 — of the Egan Crest Ward, Las Vegas Nevada Skye Canyon Stake, watch a session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. Lindsay Nielson wrote, "We have watched general conference with our family gathered together in the same way for many years, but the feeling heading into this weekend has been much different. Our kids were noticeably more excited, they knew it was going to be just a little bit different because of COVID-19. Who knew that when the prophet told us to take our vitamins last fall that we would be in the middle of global pandemic when we met again! When the prophet began to speak during the Saturday morning session from that small auditorium you could just feel the room shift. The kids were glued to the TV, they knew that their Prophet was speaking. He radiated love and hope and our kids were smiling along with him. We chatted about why the brethren were sitting six feet apart and why they were showing old choir videos. We shared with them how wonderful it was that they were taking these important precautions. We appreciated the Spirit that filled our home and for just a few moments we were able to step out of the intensity of the world around us and listen to a prophets voice. We are so thankful for the technology that allows us to join in with millions around the world for this historic event."
Kelly, Dominic, Warren and Preston Barber of the Meridian 1st Ward, Meridian Idaho West Stake, watch the Saturday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. Daniel Barber wrote, "We’ve enjoyed the uplifting messages of hope and encouragement. With three young men in the family, I was particularly appreciative of the words delivered by Brother Douglas D. Holmes about relationships. We aren’t meant to walk this covenant path alone. We need loving relationships — and those relationships take care and time to develop."
Arlen M. Tumaliuan, a newly called Area Seventy, and his family, Juvy C., Kevin Clyde and Sariah Zyra, of the Rizal 1st Ward, Santiago Philippines North Stake, watch the Saturday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020.
Sam, Nathan, Daniel, Wendy, Aubrey, Josh and Jacob Rencher of the Jordan Willows 8th Ward, Lehi Utah Jordan Willows Stake, gather for the Saturday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. Wendy Rencher wrote, "We loved watching general conference and hearing from our prophet, apostles, and other leaders. Our son recently returned from serving as a missionary in the Philippines and this is the first time we've all been together since October 2016. The Spirit has been abundant in our home and we feel blessed!"
Teenagers Laudy Ruth Kaouk and Enzo Serge Petelo visit with President Russell M. Nelson prior to their speaking in the Saturday evening session of general conference of the Church, April 4, 2020. Traditionally General Authorities and General Officers of the Church are the only speakers at general conference.
The new symbol for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is presented during the Saturday evening session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020.
President Dallin H. Oaks speaks during the Saturday evening session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020.
President Russell M. Nelson speaks during the Saturday evening session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020.
Closing a historic Saturday evening session, President Russell M. Nelson made two significant announcements. 

First, the Church is introducing a symbol that will signify the central place of Jesus Christ in His Church. Graphically, the new symbol includes the name of the Church contained within a cornerstone because Jesus Christ is the chief corner stone. 

Second, President Nelson announced a second worldwide fast. “I invite all, including those not of our faith, to fast and pray on Good Friday, April 10, that the present pandemic may be controlled, caregivers protected, the economy strengthened and life normalized,” he said.

The Saturday evening session, in which all members of the Church were invited to participate, also featured two youth speakers, who spoke on how the priesthood has blessed their lives. 

Laudy R. Kaouk, 17, said, “Just like God blessed Joseph Smith with the priesthood so that the blessings of the gospel could be restored, we can receive the blessings of the gospel in our lives through the priesthood.”

Joseph Smith was a young man who was called of God to restore the gospel of Jesus Christ, Enzo S. Petelo, 15, explained, “and for that purpose was given the priesthood which he used to bless all mankind.”

Read more talk summaries from the April 2020 general conference

The speakers who followed carried on the theme of the priesthood. Sister Jean B. Bingham, Relief Society general president, said achieving unity between men and women will not happen on its own — it requires effort to counsel together — but the resulting decisions will be more inspired.

“When women and men work together we accomplish a great deal more than we do working separately,” she said. “Our roles are complementary rather than competitive.”

A “pivotal moment in the Restoration” and the gathering of Israel occurred on April 3, 1836, in the Kirtland Temple, explained President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency. The veil was “taken from the minds” of Joseph Smith and Oliver Cowdery, and they saw the Lord standing “upon the breastwork of the pulpit.”

Subsequent visions of Moses and Elias were followed by an appearance of Elijah, who announced the day had come “to turn the hearts of the fathers to the children, and the children to the fathers.”

The Lord envisioned all of the Restoration’s key moments, he said. “He planned for it, step by step, as He has done with other changes in His Church.”

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, also highlighted the visions of the Savior as well as Moses, Elias and Elijah in the Kirtland Temple, as he explained the importance of priesthood keys. 

“The family organization and the Church of Jesus Christ have a mutually reinforcing relationship,” he said. “The blessings of the priesthood, such as the fulness of the gospel and ordinances like baptism, confirmation and receiving the gift of the Holy Ghost, the temple endowment, and eternal marriage, are available to men and women alike.”

Elder Gerrit W. Gong spoke about how the sacred events between Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday are the story of hosanna — a plea for God to save — and hallelujah — praise to the Lord for the hope of salvation and exaltation.

“In celebrating the ongoing Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ, we also prepare for Easter,” he said. “In both, we rejoice in the return of Jesus Christ.”

President Oaks conducted the session. Elder Kyle S. McKay, General Authority Seventy, offered the invocation, and Sister Cristina B. Franco, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, offered the benediction. 

Pre-recorded hymns performed by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square shared during this session included “Let Zion in Her Beauty Rise,” “Lead, Kindly Light,” “Hark, All Ye Nations!” and “I am a Child of God” as a choir and congregational hymn.

