Saturday morning session: Read talk summaries and see photos from April 2020 general conference

The Belleza family, from left, Edge, Euwan, Ethan, Emmanuel, Eco, Edel, Ella, Erin and Edwina, of the Santa Rosa 1st Ward, Cabuyao Philippines Stake, watch the Saturday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. “This was the first time that we watched general conference live,” Emmanuel Belleza wrote. “It was an unforgettable experience for all of us!” Credit: Courtesy Emmanuel Belleza
Jackson Meese, 7, and Scott Meese, 5, of the Chimney Rock Ward, Eagle Mountain Utah Nolan Park Stake, listen to the Saturday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. Jackson said, “I like learning about Joseph Smith and Jesus Christ from the Prophet.” Credit: Sydney Meese
Tyler and Sheree Godfrey watch the 190th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with their children Boston, Maddy, Gracie, Noah and T.J. from their home in Holladay, Utah, on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Tyler and Sheree Godfrey watch the 190th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with their children Maddy, Boston, Gracie, Noah and T.J. from their home in Holladay, Utah, on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Conference Center in Salt Lake City is pictured before the start of the 190th Annual General Conference on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Due to the spread of COVID-19, the conference is being broadcast without Church members in attendance. Credit: Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Conference Center in Salt Lake City is devoid of conferencegoers before the start of the 190th Annual General Conference on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Due to the spread of COVID-19, the conference is being broadcast without Church members in attendance. Credit: Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
The Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is seen in the morning light before the start of the 190th Annual General Conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Due to the spread of COVID-19, the conference is being broadcast without Church members in attendance. Credit: Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Conference Center in Salt Lake City is devoid of conferencegoers before the start of the 190th Annual General Conference on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Due to the spread of COVID-19, the conference is being broadcast without Church members in attendance. Credit: Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Brandon Kaleo Flores, Noah Alipate Flores, 6, Aarika Nicole Flores and Kaleo Isileli Flores, 2, of the Layton 5th Tongan Ward, Layton Utah Stake, watch the Saturday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. Brandon Flores wrote, “We are so grateful for general conference and the opportunity we’ve had to gather virtually and hear the words of our Heavenly Father through the leaders He has called and inspired. Our testimonies and resolve to do better in our lives has been rejuvenated.” Credit: Brandon Kaleo Flores
Noah Alipate Flores, 6, Kaleo Isileli Flores, 2, and Aarika Nicole Flores of the Layton 5th Tongan Ward, Layton Utah Stake, watch the Saturday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. Brandon Kaleo Flores wrote, “We are so grateful for general conference and the opportunity we’ve had to gather virtually and hear the words of our Heavenly Father through the leaders He has called and inspired. Our testimonies and resolve to do better in our lives has been rejuvenated.” Credit: Brandon Kaleo Flores
Christopher Burrows prepares to watch the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. Amy Stockwell wrote, “22-year-old Christopher Burrows looks forward to conference. He’s excited to hear Elder (Neil L.) Andersen, whom he met a couple of years ago at Muncie, Indiana, stake conference. Over the years we’ve made different cards and books to keep us engaged. This year we added pictures of missionaries to join with us during isolation.” Credit: Amy Stockwell
Debra Moss of the Red Cliffs 6th Ward, St George Utah Red Cliffs Stake, watches President M. Russell Ballard speak during the Saturday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. “I am feeling especially grateful for the feeling that the truth of the Lord is going forth in this conference despite what is happening in the world and when it seems our lives have been put on hold,” Moss wrote. Credit: Courtesy Debra Moss
Eleanor Humphries watched General Conference with us in our small apartment in the Sandridge Ward, Roy Utah Central Stake. We love feeling the spirit and hearing the words of our inspired leaders. We too have had those defining moments of God’s love embedded in our hearts. Credit: Lindsey Humphries
The Carlson family, Russell and Emily and their three adopted sons and daughter, and Bob and April Carter of the Selah 1st Ward, Selah Washington Stake, watch the Saturday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. Bob and April Carter were recently sent home from their mission in the Netherlands due to concerns about COVID-19. Credit: Courtesy April Carter
The Andreasen family — from left, Lisa, Benjamin, Samantha, Ammon and Rick, gather for the Saturday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. Benjamin and Ammon Andreasen recently returned from missions in Chile and Argentina. “When the world is in turmoil and with our family in different places, we take great comfort from our covenants and testimonies, and from the reminder that we are led by living prophets, seers, and revelators,” Rick Andreasen wrote. Credit: Courtesy Rick Andreasen
Bishop Kendall D. Steele of the McClintock YSA Ward, Tempe Arizona YSA Stake, watches the Saturday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. “I am so humbled and grateful for this historic and timely general conference, for our Church leaders, the blessings of technology and the love of our Savior, Jesus Christ and our Father in Heaven,” he wrote. Credit: Kendall D. Steele
Emma, Tyson and Maylee Barrio of the Silver Lake Ward, Eagle Mountain Utah Silver Lake Stake, work on conference booklets while listening to President M. Russell Ballard speak during the Saturday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. “Although our children are busy coloring and eating snacks during general conference they are listening with their spiritual ears. The words of the prophets are being instilled into them one word at a time. We are grateful as parents to know they have lifelong exemplars to emulate and learn from,” wrote Julian Barrio. Credit: Julian Barrio
The Edelman family — Amber, Kayla, Milena, Allie and Turner — of the Corinne 1st Ward, Brigham City Utah West Stake, gather for the Saturday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. Credit: Kurtis Edelman
Elisa Camargo, 7, and Mateus Camargo, 9, of the Timpview 5th Ward, Orem Utah Timpview Stake, watch the Saturday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. Credit: Courtesy Lauren Camargo
Daniel Feickert, 12, of the Chapel Hills Ward, Colorado Springs East Stake watches the Saturday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. Credit: Courtesy Marc Feickert

Speaking to an empty auditorium on Temple Square, President Russell M. Nelson opened the 190th Annual General Conference by emphasizing the 200th anniversary of Joseph Smith’s First Vision, in which God the Father and Jesus Christ appeared.

“The purpose of this and every general conference is to help us to hear Him,” President Nelson said. 

“We pray that this conference will be memorable and unforgettable because of the messages you will hear, the unique announcements which will be made, and the experiences in which you will be invited to participate.”

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Conference Center in Salt Lake City is devoid of conferencegoers before the start of the 190th Annual General Conference on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Due to the spread of COVID-19, the conference is being broadcast without Church members in attendance. Credit: Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

At the conclusion of the Sunday morning session, Latter-day Saints will convene a worldwide solemn assembly and give the sacred Hosanna Shout, he announced. 

Read talk summaries from the April 2020 general conference

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, said each person’s ability to make a vital contribution to the Restoration will increase as faith in Jesus Christ and Heavenly Father grows. “As we pray in faith, we become a vital part in the Lord’s work as He prepares the world for His Second Coming.”

Emma, Tyson and Maylee Barrio of the Silver Lake Ward, Eagle Mountain Utah Silver Lake Stake, work on conference booklets while listening to President M. Russell Ballard speak during the Saturday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. “Although our children are busy coloring and eating snacks during general conference they are listening with their spiritual ears. The words of the prophets are being instilled into them one word at a time. We are grateful as parents to know they have lifelong exemplars to emulate and learn from,” wrote Julian Barrio. Credit: Julian Barrio

As Latter-day Saints listen to the Spirit during the weekend’s 200th anniversary celebration, “consider what offering you will present to the Lord in righteousness in the coming days. Be courageous — share it with someone you trust and most importantly, please take time to do it!” said President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. 

Elder James R. Rasband, a General Authority Seventy, spoke on the Atonement of Jesus Christ, which ensures a righteous judgment. Sister Joy D. Jones, Primary general president, explained how Joseph Smith’s experiences can give Latter-day Saint women insight into receiving their own personal revelation. 

Elder Neil L. Andersen talked about finding strength in spiritually defining moments, just as the Prophet Joseph did. “Embrace your sacred memories. Believe them. Write them down,” he said. “Share them with your family. Trust that they come to you from your Heavenly Father and His Beloved Son. Let them bring patience to your doubts and understanding to your difficulties.”

Speaking on the principles of the new Children and Youth program, Brother Douglas D. Holmes, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, said the Lord is trying to help all members get His gospel deeper into their hearts. 

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, conducted the session. The invocation was offered by Elder Richard J. Maynes of the Seventy. Sister Michelle Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, offered the benediction.

Brandon Kaleo Flores, Noah Alipate Flores, 6, Aarika Nicole Flores and Kaleo Isileli Flores, 2, of the Layton 5th Tongan Ward, Layton Utah Stake, watch the Saturday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. Brandon Flores wrote, “We are so grateful for general conference and the opportunity we’ve had to gather virtually and hear the words of our Heavenly Father through the leaders He has called and inspired. Our testimonies and resolve to do better in our lives has been rejuvenated.” Credit: Brandon Kaleo Flores

Pre-recorded hymns performed by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square shared during this session included “The Morning Breaks,” “It is Well with My Soul,” “Come, Ye Children of the Lord,” “Joseph Smith’s First Prayer” and “Come, Thou Fount of Every Blessing.”

