Saturday morning session: Read talk summaries and see photos from April 2020 general conference

Speaking to an empty auditorium on Temple Square, President Russell M. Nelson opened the 190th Annual General Conference by emphasizing the 200th anniversary of Joseph Smith’s First Vision, in which God the Father and Jesus Christ appeared.

“The purpose of this and every general conference is to help us to hear Him,” President Nelson said.

“We pray that this conference will be memorable and unforgettable because of the messages you will hear, the unique announcements which will be made, and the experiences in which you will be invited to participate.”

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Conference Center in Salt Lake City is devoid of conferencegoers before the start of the 190th Annual General Conference on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Due to the spread of COVID-19, the conference is being broadcast without Church members in attendance. Credit: Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

At the conclusion of the Sunday morning session, Latter-day Saints will convene a worldwide solemn assembly and give the sacred Hosanna Shout, he announced.

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, said each person’s ability to make a vital contribution to the Restoration will increase as faith in Jesus Christ and Heavenly Father grows. “As we pray in faith, we become a vital part in the Lord’s work as He prepares the world for His Second Coming.”

Emma, Tyson and Maylee Barrio of the Silver Lake Ward, Eagle Mountain Utah Silver Lake Stake, work on conference booklets while listening to President M. Russell Ballard speak during the Saturday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. “Although our children are busy coloring and eating snacks during general conference they are listening with their spiritual ears. The words of the prophets are being instilled into them one word at a time. We are grateful as parents to know they have lifelong exemplars to emulate and learn from,” wrote Julian Barrio. Credit: Julian Barrio

As Latter-day Saints listen to the Spirit during the weekend’s 200th anniversary celebration, “consider what offering you will present to the Lord in righteousness in the coming days. Be courageous — share it with someone you trust and most importantly, please take time to do it!” said President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Elder James R. Rasband, a General Authority Seventy, spoke on the Atonement of Jesus Christ, which ensures a righteous judgment. Sister Joy D. Jones, Primary general president, explained how Joseph Smith’s experiences can give Latter-day Saint women insight into receiving their own personal revelation.

Elder Neil L. Andersen talked about finding strength in spiritually defining moments, just as the Prophet Joseph did. “Embrace your sacred memories. Believe them. Write them down,” he said. “Share them with your family. Trust that they come to you from your Heavenly Father and His Beloved Son. Let them bring patience to your doubts and understanding to your difficulties.”

Speaking on the principles of the new Children and Youth program, Brother Douglas D. Holmes, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, said the Lord is trying to help all members get His gospel deeper into their hearts.

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, conducted the session. The invocation was offered by Elder Richard J. Maynes of the Seventy. Sister Michelle Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, offered the benediction.

Brandon Kaleo Flores, Noah Alipate Flores, 6, Aarika Nicole Flores and Kaleo Isileli Flores, 2, of the Layton 5th Tongan Ward, Layton Utah Stake, watch the Saturday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. Brandon Flores wrote, “We are so grateful for general conference and the opportunity we’ve had to gather virtually and hear the words of our Heavenly Father through the leaders He has called and inspired. Our testimonies and resolve to do better in our lives has been rejuvenated.” Credit: Brandon Kaleo Flores

Pre-recorded hymns performed by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square shared during this session included “The Morning Breaks,” “It is Well with My Soul,” “Come, Ye Children of the Lord,” “Joseph Smith’s First Prayer” and “Come, Thou Fount of Every Blessing.”