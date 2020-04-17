This week on social: A game for studying general conference

Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared testimonies of the resurrected Lord and invitations to reflect on general conference in messages on social media this week.

“Mortal men were cruelly crucified and later resurrected. But only the living Jesus Christ in His perfect resurrected form still bears the marks of crucifixion in His hands, feet, and side,” wrote Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in an Easter Sunday, April 12, Instagram post.

“Only He can say, ‘I have graven thee upon the palms of my hands’ (Isaiah 49:16). Only He can say, ‘I am he who was lifted up. I am Jesus that was crucified. I am the Son of God,’ (Doctrine and Covenants 45:52),” Elder Gong wrote.

He testified of the ongoing Restoration of Christ’s gospel and His central place in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

On Saturday, April 11, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a video on Instagram featuring two of his young great-grandchildren. In the first part of the video, the children sing along reverently to a recording of a Primary song. In the second clip, they are a little more rowdy.

“Have you felt this way in your home worship?” Elder Uchtdorf asked. “I hope you know that your Sunday worship doesn’t have to be perfect. What matters is that you do it and, if possible, together as a family.”

He shared his feelings on “rediscovering our deep personal connection to the sacrament” during Sabbath days at home and expressed the closeness he feels with Latter-day Saints around the world.

While individuals and families continue to socially distance, Elder Uchtdorf wrote, “I hope you enjoy the uninterrupted direct, close, and very personal contact to Heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus Christ.”

Elder Uchtdorf also posted a message on Twitter on Easter Sunday, April 12, testifying of the Savior. “I know that Jesus Christ lives,” he wrote, adding that He is the way and the path.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a photo of himself and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, on Facebook on Monday, April 13. He recounted their conversation from the evening before about the promise of Easter and the power of the recent general conference.

Elder and Sister Bednar asked themselves, “What did we learn and what will we do to ‘Hear Him’ and become more devoted disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ?” He invited his followers to join them in pondering and answering that question.

In a Monday, April 13, Facebook post, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a link to a game created by his daughter, Kristen Ebert, to study teachings from the April 2020 general conference.

“For many years now, she has created this game and shared it with our family. Because many of us are spending more time at home, I thought you might enjoy playing this game at home with your families,” Elder Andersen wrote.

He added his testimony of President Nelson’s divine calling as a prophet before sharing instructions for the game: “As we heed his words, along with all other Church leaders, we will be guided to find peace and hope in our current circumstances.”

Elder Andersen invited his followers to discuss how they will follow the counsel given in general conference as they play.

Sister Michelle Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared her experience reading online comments about the worldwide Good Friday fast in a Facebook post on Wednesday, April 15.

“I felt a strong connection and unity with so many others who believe in a God of miracles,” she wrote. “I know that as President Russell M. Nelson said in this last general conference, God ‘will respond to the pleadings of His people.’ I am grateful for the way I have been lifted, taught, and inspired by my brothers and sisters around the world.”