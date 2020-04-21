Elder Bednar shares how to #HearHim in video series featuring Church leaders

In a short video released on social media Tuesday, April 21, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared how he hears the words of Jesus Christ.

“The scriptures are the prerecorded voice of the Lord,” Elder Bednar said, adding that they allow him to receive the thoughts and feelings that constitute revelation.

This video is the first in a series featuring leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints addressing how they “hear Him,” according to Newsroom.

In the April 2020 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson invited all to “hear the words of the Lord, hearken to them and heed what He has told us.”

The Church will continue to release these videos as part of the ongoing #HearHim initiative.