Watch BYU Women’s Conference live

Beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 1, a live stream of presentations, followed by a Sister to Sister event and several on-demand video presentations, will launch this year’s BYU Women’s Conference digital event.

President Jean B. Bingham, Relief Society general president and a speaker and participant in the virtual conference, said that for her, BYU Women’s Conference this year will provide a “wonderful chance to gather, even though we won’t be in the same room.”

For all who “tune in” online, President Bingham said, the conference will offer an opportunity to be “informed, inspired and encouraged by the presentations of these wonderful women who are dealing with today’s issues, just like you.”

With a total of seven talks or presentations, the virtual conference will be a highly condensed version of what is normally offered by the annual two-day conference. But the hope of organizers and participants is that the online conference will be a message of strength and hope for all those who participate during these difficult times.

The event is free and no registration is required. For more information, visit womensconference.byu.edu.