Elder Robert C. Gay of the Presidency of the Seventy and his wife, Sister Lynette Gay, will speak during a worldwide devotional for young adults on Sunday, May 3, at 6 p.m. MDT.

The devotional will be broadcast live on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, YouTube, Latter-day Saint Channel and other media. All young adults ages 18–30, whether single or married, and students who will be finishing high school or the equivalent by the end of 2020 are invited to participate.