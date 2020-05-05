Women join in following the counsel of President Nelson to study the priesthood

In a recent interview with the Church News, President Jean B. Bingham, Relief Society general president for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, invited all 7.1 million Relief Society women from around the world to join with her in following the counsel of President Russell M. Nelson to study about what the priesthood, or power of God, means for them.

“When, as women, we come to truly understand the privileges and power we have because of the priesthood, we will rejoice,” President Bingham said.

The topic of priesthood power and what it means for women of the Church has often been the focus of discussions during general conference, BYU Women’s conference, Sister to Sister events, Church worldwide broadcasts, and devotional Q&A events with Church leaders around the world.

In an effort to continue those conversations among women, and with a clear invitation from the prophet for women to start seeking an understanding of what priesthood power means to them, the Church News features a new “Women and Priesthood” section.

The priesthood — or power of God on earth — is a key component of living the gospel for both men and women. The Church News aims to share stories of real women discussing what priesthood power looks like in their lives, what it means to them, and address some of the questions they have about priesthood power, authority and keys in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In October 2019, President Russell M. Nelson told the women of the Church, “How I yearn for you to understand that the restoration of the priesthood is just as relevant to you as a woman as it is to any man.”

Now, the “Women and Priesthood” series will highlight some of the many ways women are learning about, experiencing, and drawing upon priesthood power in their lives and continuing the work of the Restoration.