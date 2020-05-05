Church launches ‘Walk with Christ’ email series

On Sunday, May 3, ComeUntoChrist.org launched an “online journey” called “Walk with Christ,” inviting individuals to sign up for a series of 10 emails describing events in Jesus’ life.

“With each new day, you’ll get a chance to feel closer to Jesus Christ and have a better understanding of the joy and peace He can bring to your life,” the invitation reads.

In addition to depicting an event from the Savior’s life, each email will include an activity designed to help the user practice principles He taught.

“Walk with Christ” is the latest resource in the Church’s 2020 #HearHim initiative, which has included social media invitations from President Russell M. Nelson and video messages.

Individuals can sign up to receive the emails at ComeUntoChrist.org.