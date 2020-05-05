Church launches ‘Walk with Christ’ email series

ComeUntoChrist.org launched an initiative called "Walk With Christ" on Sunday, May 3, 2020, inviting individuals to sign up for a series of 10 emails depicting events in the Savior's life.
ComeUntoChrist.org launched an initiative called “Walk With Christ” on Sunday, May 3, 2020, inviting individuals to sign up for a series of 10 emails depicting events in the Savior’s life. Credit: Screenshot, ComeUntoChrist.org
Carl Heinrich Bloch (1834-1890), Christ Healing the Sick at Bethesda, 1883, oil on canvas, Brigham Young University Museum of Art, purchased with funds provided by Jack R. and Mary Lois Wheatley.
Carl Heinrich Bloch (1834-1890), Christ Healing the Sick at Bethesda, 1883, oil on canvas, Brigham Young University Museum of Art, purchased with funds provided by Jack R. and Mary Lois Wheatley. Credit: Brigham Young University Museum
ComeUntoChrist.org launched an initiative called "Walk With Christ" on Sunday, May 3, 2020, inviting individuals to sign up for a series of 10 emails depicting events in the Savior's life.
ComeUntoChrist.org launched an initiative called “Walk With Christ” on Sunday, May 3, 2020, inviting individuals to sign up for a series of 10 emails depicting events in the Savior’s life. Credit: Screenshot, ComeUntoChrist.org

On Sunday, May 3, ComeUntoChrist.org launched an “online journey” called “Walk with Christ,” inviting individuals to sign up for a series of 10 emails describing events in Jesus’ life.

“With each new day, you’ll get a chance to feel closer to Jesus Christ and have a better understanding of the joy and peace He can bring to your life,” the invitation reads.

In addition to depicting an event from the Savior’s life, each email will include an activity designed to help the user practice principles He taught.

“Walk with Christ” is the latest resource in the Church’s 2020 #HearHim initiative, which has included social media invitations from President Russell M. Nelson and video messages.

Individuals can sign up to receive the emails at ComeUntoChrist.org.

The Church News is an official publication of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Jointly published by the Deseret News and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, its content supports the doctrines, principles and practices of the Church.
Copyright © 2020 Deseret News Publishing Company. All rights reserved.