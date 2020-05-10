This Mother’s Day on social: Church leaders share how mothers have changed their lives

President Russell M. Nelson shared photos of his family in honor of Mother's Day on Sunday, May 10, 2020. From left, a picture of Sister Dantzel Nelson, Wendy, Marsha and President Nelson taken in 1951 in Washington D.C.
President Russell M. Nelson shared photos of his family in honor of Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 10, 2020. From left, a picture of Sister Dantzel Nelson, Wendy, Marsha and President Nelson taken in 1951 in Washington D.C. Credit: Russell M. Nelson Facebook
President Russell M. Nelson shared photos of his family in honor of Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 10, 2020. From left, A picture of Sister Dantzel Nelson, Wendy, Marsha and President Nelson taken in 1951 in Washington D.C.
President Russell M. Nelson shared photos of his family in honor of Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 10, 2020. From left, A picture of Sister Dantzel Nelson, Wendy, Marsha and President Nelson taken in 1951 in Washington D.C. Credit: Instagram screenshot

On Sunday, May 10, Church leaders took to social media to share their gratitude and love for the mothers in their lives.

President Russell M. Nelson shared his gratitude for the guidance of strong, valiant women in his life: “My mother, my sisters, my daughters, my granddaughters, my departed wife, Dantzel, and my dear wife, Wendy, have influenced my life in remarkably wonderful ways,” he wrote in a May 10 Instagram post.

He shared a few family photos, including that of him and Sister Dantzel Nelson as young parents and of his parents.

“It would be impossible to measure the influence that women have, not only on families but also on the Lord’s Church, as wives, mothers, and grandmothers; as sisters and aunts; as teachers and leaders; and especially as exemplars and devout defenders of the faith.”

View this post on Instagram

Today—and every day—I am thankful for the guidance of strong, valiant women in my life. My mother, my sisters, my daughters, my granddaughters, my departed wife, Dantzel, and my dear wife, Wendy, have influenced my life in remarkably wonderful ways. . Many years ago, the First Presidency issued a statement that has had a profound and lasting influence upon me: “Motherhood,” they wrote, “is near to divinity. It is the highest, holiest service to be assumed by mankind. It places her who honors its holy calling and service next to the angels” (general conference, Oct. 1942). . I believe this statement refers not only to women who have given birth or adopted children in this life—it refers to all of our heavenly parents’ adult daughters. Every woman is a mother by virtue of her eternal divine destiny! . It would be impossible to measure the influence that women have, not only on families but also on the Lord’s Church, as wives, mothers, and grandmothers; as sisters and aunts; as teachers and leaders; and especially as exemplars and devout defenders of the faith. . Dear sisters, I say to you as I have said before: We need you! We need your strength, your conversion, your conviction, your ability to lead, your wisdom, and your voices. I love you and pray for you each day. . Photo 1: A picture of Dantzel, Wendy, Marsha, and me taken in 1951 in Washington D.C. . Photo 2: A picture of my parents, Edna A. and Marion C. Nelson, taken outside our home in Salt Lake City. . Photo 3: L-to-R: Russell M. Nelson Jr., Gloria Irion, Sylvia Webster, Laurie Marsh, Russell M. Nelson, Wendy W. Nelson, Marjorie Lowder, Olivia Evans, Britney Nelson, Brenda Miles, Rosalie Ringwood, and Wendy Maxfield.

A post shared by Russell M. Nelson (@russellmnelson) on

Alongside a photo of him and his wife, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared in a Facebook post on Sunday that women bring into the world “a certain virtue, a divine gift that makes them adept at instilling such qualities as faith, courage, empathy, and refinement in relationships and in cultures.”

Whether a woman is single or married, has borne children or not, is old, young or in between, her moral authority is vital and perhaps taken for granted, he continued. 

“Dear sisters, we rely on the moral force you bring to the world, to marriage, to family, to the Church. We rely on blessings you bring down from heaven by your prayers and faith. We pray for your security, welfare, and happiness and for your influence to be sustained. On this special day and always, we cherish and celebrate you.”

In many countries around the world today is Mother’s Day—a day we celebrate and honor women and mothers. Women bring…

Posted by D. Todd Christofferson on Sunday, May 10, 2020

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a photo of he and his wife taken at a BYU devotional, in an Instagram post on Sunday. Each year, he wrote, he looks forward to this day when women and mothers from all backgrounds and circumstances are honored.

When he thinks of those who helped make him who he is, he first thinks of his “sweet and selfless eternal companion, Melanie,” he wrote. “Through the years, she has helped mold me like potter’s clay into a more polished disciple of Jesus Christ.”

He also credits his mother, daughters and granddaughters for their positive and loving influence.

“Dear sisters, we love you. You have profound influence upon families and on the world. Please know that you are cherished and loved.”

View this post on Instagram

Every year, I look forward to today—the day we honor women and mothers from all backgrounds and circumstances. When I travel, I often express my love for those gathered by making a heart with my hands. Today, I send all the love in my heart to you—dear women and sisters around the world. When I think of those who have helped make me who I am, I think ﬁrst of my sweet and selfless eternal companion, Melanie. Through the years, she has helped mold me like potter’s clay into a more polished disciple of Jesus Christ. She knows when to draw me back, slow me down, and get it right. I am also thankful for my daughters and granddaughters, who also influence me in positive and loving ways. I also think of my mother, who was a loving leader in our family and who nurtured my love of the scriptures. It is due to her influence that I have a deeply rooted faith in our Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ. Dear sisters, we love you. You have profound influence upon families and on the world. Please know that you are cherished and loved. #MothersDay

A post shared by Ronald A. Rasband (@ronaldarasband) on

President Bonnie H. Cordon, Young Women general president, wrote that it’s difficult to imagine one’s mother as a young woman, and shared a photo of her mother from 1949. 

“It reminds me of a quote from our dear prophet, Russell M. Nelson, ‘The joy we feel has little to do with the circumstances of our lives and everything to do with the focus of our lives’” (October 2016 general conference).

It can be difficult to imagine our moms as young women. Here is mine from 1949. I love seeing her laugh with friends. It…

Posted by Bonnie H. Cordon on Sunday, May 10, 2020
The Church News is an official publication of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Jointly published by the Deseret News and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, its content supports the doctrines, principles and practices of the Church.
Copyright © 2020 Deseret News Publishing Company. All rights reserved.