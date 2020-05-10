This Mother’s Day on social: Church leaders share how mothers have changed their lives

On Sunday, May 10, Church leaders took to social media to share their gratitude and love for the mothers in their lives.

President Russell M. Nelson shared his gratitude for the guidance of strong, valiant women in his life: “My mother, my sisters, my daughters, my granddaughters, my departed wife, Dantzel, and my dear wife, Wendy, have influenced my life in remarkably wonderful ways,” he wrote in a May 10 Instagram post.

He shared a few family photos, including that of him and Sister Dantzel Nelson as young parents and of his parents.

“It would be impossible to measure the influence that women have, not only on families but also on the Lord’s Church, as wives, mothers, and grandmothers; as sisters and aunts; as teachers and leaders; and especially as exemplars and devout defenders of the faith.”

Alongside a photo of him and his wife, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared in a Facebook post on Sunday that women bring into the world “a certain virtue, a divine gift that makes them adept at instilling such qualities as faith, courage, empathy, and refinement in relationships and in cultures.”

Whether a woman is single or married, has borne children or not, is old, young or in between, her moral authority is vital and perhaps taken for granted, he continued.

“Dear sisters, we rely on the moral force you bring to the world, to marriage, to family, to the Church. We rely on blessings you bring down from heaven by your prayers and faith. We pray for your security, welfare, and happiness and for your influence to be sustained. On this special day and always, we cherish and celebrate you.”

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a photo of he and his wife taken at a BYU devotional, in an Instagram post on Sunday. Each year, he wrote, he looks forward to this day when women and mothers from all backgrounds and circumstances are honored.

When he thinks of those who helped make him who he is, he first thinks of his “sweet and selfless eternal companion, Melanie,” he wrote. “Through the years, she has helped mold me like potter’s clay into a more polished disciple of Jesus Christ.”

He also credits his mother, daughters and granddaughters for their positive and loving influence.

“Dear sisters, we love you. You have profound influence upon families and on the world. Please know that you are cherished and loved.”

President Bonnie H. Cordon, Young Women general president, wrote that it’s difficult to imagine one’s mother as a young woman, and shared a photo of her mother from 1949.

“It reminds me of a quote from our dear prophet, Russell M. Nelson, ‘The joy we feel has little to do with the circumstances of our lives and everything to do with the focus of our lives’” (October 2016 general conference).