New video: ‘How I #HearHim’ from President Bingham

In a short video released on social media on May 14, Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham shares how she felt the first time bearing her testimony.

“I was 12 years old, and I was in Minnesota,” she said. “My knees [were] shaking, and I stumbled through a very simple testimony, but I felt so warm, so good, so affirmed that Heavenly Father loved me in doing that.”

This video is part of the Church’s 2020 #HearHim initiative celebrating the 200th anniversary of the First Vision and the Restoration of the gospel.