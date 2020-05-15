This week on social: Doing the small and simple things

This week on social media, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reminded Church members to keep the faith during this challenging time.

In the April 2020 general conference, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said during his time as an airline captain, he often trained pilots using a flight simulator — “a sophisticated machine that replicates the flying experience.”

The flight simulator “not only helps pilots learn the fundamentals of flying; it also allows them to experience and react to unexpected events they could encounter when they take command of the real aircraft,” Elder Uchtdorf said.

In his Instagram post on Tuesday, May 12, Elder Uchtdorf compared the simulator to this unusual time: “Actively participating in the Church of Jesus Christ, even during this unique time when we can’t physically attend church together, will help us to be better prepared for life’s changing circumstances, whatever and however serious they may be.”

Through immersing oneself in the words of the prophets and humbly praying to Heavenly Father, he said, “we learn to recognize the voice of the Holy Spirit.”

On Mother’s Day, May 10, Sister Michelle Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared a time in her life as a mother when she felt she was “running on empty.”

“One night as I slipped into bed I remembered I had not read my scriptures, and frankly, I didn’t feel like it,” she said. “I laid there feeling guilty, so I opened up my scriptures and told myself that reading just one verse would be fine.”

The scripture she opened up to has become one of her favorites: “Wherefore, be not weary in well doing, for ye are laying the foundation of a great work. And out of small things proceedeth that which is great” (Doctrine and Covenants 64:33).

“The Spirit whispered to me that the ‘great work’ that the Lord spoke about could be my life, it could be my family — if I continued doing the small things, that in the end would make a big difference — even if I did feel weary at times,” she reflected.

She testified the small and simple things make all the difference.

Every season of our lives brings different challenges, different blessings. I remember a time when my children were all… Posted by Michelle D. Craig on Sunday, May 10, 2020

During BYU Women’s Conference this year, Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, shared an example of the Beira Mozambique Stake’s efforts to support their community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Each family in the stake committed to make 100 masks — sewing them mostly by hand,” she explained in her Facebook post on Monday, May 11. “Many families worked late into the night by kerosene light, but they enjoyed having a family goal that would bless their neighbors.”

They made a total of 6,140 masks.

“This is more than stitches in cloth — it is brotherhood, caring, and faith,” she wrote.

In her post, Sister Eubank shared a Church News video documenting the efforts of the Mozambique saints.