This week on social: 2 missionaries creatively produced Facebook ad about Christ’s peace, reached thousands

Church leaders took to social media this week, promoting messages of peace, creativity and celebration.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, May 24, President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, wrote about peace.

“At this time, many are praying to Heavenly Father for relief, for help in carrying their burdens of grief, loneliness, and fear,” he wrote. “Heavenly Father hears those prayers and understands your needs.”

When the Savior was about to be crucified, He knew His followers were uncertain of the future. He promised, “Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.” (John 14:27)

President Eyring noted that this promise is extended to everyone. “I bear my witness that the Lord has asked each of us, His disciples, to help bear one another’s burdens. We have promised to do it. … I give my witness that the living Christ sends the Holy Ghost, the Comforter, to those we are pledged to help Him comfort.”

Missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are finding new ways to share the gospel message through technology. Two missionaries serving in the Adriatic South Mission creatively used their talents to create a Facebook ad.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared the missionaries’ story on his Facebook and Instagram pages on Wednesday, May 27, adding: “I have learned that when missionaries focus on things they can do instead of on things they cannot do, they are amazing servants of the Lord and quite creative!”

“Using technology in creative and powerful ways to touch hearts and focus on our gospel message makes all the difference in today’s world,” he continued. “Enjoy this video — Harriet and I did very much!”

So far, the missionaries’ video has 180,000 views, and 90 people have reached out to them seeking peace. Of the 90, they are teaching 20, and of the 20, one person has expressed an interest in being baptized.

Wednesday, May 27, marked the 150th anniversary of the Young Women organization. To celebrate, the General Young Women presidency — President Bonnie H. Cordon, Sister Michelle Craig and Sister Becky Craven — posted the same video on each of their Facebook pages.

The video announced a special Face to Face event on Nov. 16 for young women worldwide. To kick off this historic year, the presidency also issued the first of many challenges for the young women. The first is called “My 150.”

“Choose something you can do associated with that number: 150 names indexed, 150 positive texts to your friends, 150 something!” President Cordon wrote in her Facebook post.

Sister Craig and Sister Craven mentioned other ideas in their Facebook posts, including 150 good deeds, 150 letters to missionaries, 150 cookies baked and gifted, 150 masks to sew, 150 weeds picked or 150 pages of scriptures read.

“What will you do?” President Cordon asked young women. “Don’t wait to finish, post now and tell us your plans. Include #strivetobe.”