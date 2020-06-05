This week on social: Prophet and apostles on racism, peace, prayer and proclamation

This week, leaders from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints posted messages on social media which spoke to a myriad of topics: race, hope, prayer and the importance of personal study of the recently released proclamation.

Amid protests and riots across the United States regarding racism and police brutality, President Russell M. Nelson posted on Facebook on Monday, June 1, condemning racism and calling for respect of all people.

“We abhor the reality that some would deny others respect and the most basic of freedoms because of the color of his or her skin,” he wrote. “We are also saddened when these assaults on human dignity lead to escalating violence and unrest.”

He testified of the Savior’s love for all — “black and white, bond and free, male and female” (2 Nephi 26:33).

“Any nation can only be as great as its people,” he wrote. “I plead with us to work together for peace, for mutual respect, and for an outpouring of love for all of God’s children.”

On Friday, May 29, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles reminded readers on Twitter that “your prayers do not have to be loud or eloquent or grammatically correct in order to reach heaven.”

In a devotional for missionaries released June 4, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles outlined nine truths learned from “The Restoration of the Fulness of the Gospel: A Bicentennial Proclamation to the World.” Elder Rasband reiterated those nine truths in an Instagram post on June 5.

“We each can — and should — read and study the proclamation to help us better understand God’s love for us, His children,” he wrote.

“If you have not yet taken the opportunity to study this proclamation, I encourage you to study it. If you have not yet shared it with a loved one, I urge you to share it.”

