This week on social: Prophet and apostles on racism, peace, prayer and proclamation

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks at the 110th annual national convention for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in Detroit on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Credit: Jeff Allred, Deseret News

This week, leaders from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints posted messages on social media which spoke to a myriad of topics: race, hope, prayer and the importance of personal study of the recently released proclamation.

Amid protests and riots across the United States regarding racism and police brutality, President Russell M. Nelson posted on Facebook on Monday, June 1, condemning racism and calling for respect of all people.

“We abhor the reality that some would deny others respect and the most basic of freedoms because of the color of his or her skin,” he wrote. “We are also saddened when these assaults on human dignity lead to escalating violence and unrest.”

He testified of the Savior’s love for all — “black and white, bond and free, male and female” (2 Nephi 26:33).

“Any nation can only be as great as its people,” he wrote. “I plead with us to work together for peace, for mutual respect, and for an outpouring of love for all of God’s children.”

On Friday, May 29, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles reminded readers on Twitter that “your prayers do not have to be loud or eloquent or grammatically correct in order to reach heaven.”

In a devotional for missionaries released June 4, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles outlined nine truths learned from “The Restoration of the Fulness of the Gospel: A Bicentennial Proclamation to the World.” Elder Rasband reiterated those nine truths in an Instagram post on June 5.

“We each can — and should — read and study the proclamation to help us better understand God’s love for us, His children,” he wrote.

“If you have not yet taken the opportunity to study this proclamation, I encourage you to study it. If you have not yet shared it with a loved one, I urge you to share it.”

I pray that each of us has found opportunities to study and discuss “The Restoration of the Fulness of the Gospel: A Bicentennial Proclamation to the World,” which President @russellmnelson introduced to us two months ago at the April general conference. This magnificent message came by revelation. It is reason to rejoice. It is the mind and will of the Lord. During an online devotional with missionaries across the globe, I was humbled to share my witness about the teachings in this amazing proclamation. The Bicentennial Proclamation is absolutely a valuable resource for missionaries who have the blessed responsibility to share the news of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ. However, this proclamation can bless each of our lives. We each can—and should—read and study the proclamation to help us better understand God’s love for us, His children. It includes clear tenets of our faith and religion, including: • Heavenly Father loves His children. • The Lord will direct your path. • We can humble ourselves and “hear Him.” • Heavenly Messengers reestablished the Savior’s Church. • The Book of Mormon is sacred text. • Priesthood authority is restored. • Missionaries carry the message of the Restoration. • The Restoration is ongoing. • You can know for yourself. If you have not yet taken the opportunity to study this proclamation, I encourage you to study it. If you have not yet shared it with a loved one, I urge you to share it. From deep in my soul, I bear my witness that we are immersed in the Restoration of the fulness of the gospel of Jesus Christ. We are so blessed by the truths elaborated in the Bicentennial Proclamation to the world. Know it, use it, study it, pray about it, find with it, teach it, bear testimony of it, and make it a part of your very lives. For those of you who have taken time to study the proclamation, I’d love to know about your experience. Please let me know in the comments. I look forward to hearing from you.

