Tabernacle Choir organists ‘pipe up’ again, streaming recitals amid COVID-19 pandemic

Organ enthusiasts and fans of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square can now breathe a sigh of relief, as they will no longer have to go without the century-long tradition of organ recitals in the Tabernacle. While the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily halted the recitals, modern technology allows the events to continue via internet streaming.

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square will begin a livestream organ recital series from the Salt Lake Tabernacle on Temple Square beginning June 17, according to a Newsroom release.

The first 45-minute concert, “Piping Up: Tabernacle Organists in Concert,” will air June 17 at 7 p.m. MDT on the choir’s YouTube channel, the choir’s website and the Church’s live watch page.

Following the first event, the choir will stream weekly organ recitals on the same media platforms, beginning Monday, June 22. This 30-minute organ series, called “Piping Up: Organ Concerts at Temple Square,” will be streamed Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon MDT. All events will be filmed without an audience.

“I’ve continued to play, arrange and compose on the organ during these past few months,” said principal organist Richard Elliott, one of the five featured organists in the choir. “I am thrilled to be performing again with my fellow organists, sharing our music with others, especially during these troubling times.”