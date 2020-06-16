Tabernacle Choir announces rescheduled 2021 tour dates for its European tour

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square has announced more details about a rescheduled 2021 tour to seven cities in four Nordic countries and the United Kingdom, having postponed its original 2020 tour due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The rescheduled tour will run over 22 days — from Thursday, June 17, to Thursday, July 8, 2021 — visiting the same cities planned for the 2020 tour. See the cities and new dates here.

“We are delighted that with the significant cooperation of the performance venues and our travel partners we have been able to reschedule this tour for these dates in 2021,” said Choir president Ron Jarrett.

“We will still be able to realize the original concept for the tour to visit Wales and other areas with heritage to the Choir whose first members were early converts to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with musical talents from these locations,” he said.

Prior to the rescheduling of the tour, tickets were on sale in Stockholm and Edinburgh. For patrons who purchased tickets to these concerts, arrangements have been made to transfer these tickets to the new 2021 concert dates, according to a Newsroom release.

In addition to its previous European tours, the Choir has performed in music capitals from Japan and Australia to Israel and Russia. Their newly released album “When You Believe: A Night at the Movies,” was number one on Billboard® Magazine’s Classical Crossover list in its first week of release.

For more information about the 2021 tour, visit www.TheTabernacleChoir.org/tour.