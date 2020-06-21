This Father’s Day on social: Church leaders express love and gratitude

From stories of hard work and compassion to expressions of gratitude and love, here’s what leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints posted on social media on Father’s Day 2020.

Hard work

Elder Ronald A. Rasband’s father awoke every day at 4 a.m. to drive a bread delivery truck, and he didn’t return until late in the evening. “We never had a lot of money, but it never affected my happiness,” the Apostle wrote on Facebook.

“On this Father’s Day, I express my gratitude for fathers everywhere who set righteous examples,” he wrote. “May all fathers continue to look to [Heavenly Father] as the prime example for all they do.”

I have many fond memories from my childhood of my father.

‘Hear Him’ video

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles expressed gratitude for his father in a video released as part of the “Hear Him” series. He shared in the video a time his father taught him to hear the Lord’s voice.

“My father’s caring instruction that day taught me that I can #HearHim when I listen and heed promptings from the still, small voice of the Spirit,” he wrote.

On this Father's Day, I express gratitude for my father. I share in this video an experience from my childhood where he…

Earthly Father, Heavenly Father

President Joy D. Jones, Primary general president, shared a video on Facebook on Father’s Day entitled, “Earthly Father, Heavenly Father.”

“While some children may not have an earthly father, this video reminds us that our Father in Heaven is exactly that — our Father!” she wrote. “He loves each of us deeply, and no matter what, we always have worth in the eyes of our Heavenly Father.”

While some children may not have an earthly father, this video reminds us that our Father in Heaven is exactly that—our…

FamilySearch invitation

Additionally, the Family History Department sent emails out to FamilySearch users, inviting them to “share photos and memories of the men in your lives to help preserve their histories.”

FamilySearch compiled a few of their favorite photos of men and fathers on FamilySearch, adding, “Photos can help us remember and relive some of our most cherished moments.” Check out those photos here.