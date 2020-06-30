Tabernacle Choir celebrates 90 years of broadcasting with ‘Music for a Summer Evening’

In celebration of 90 years broadcasting the weekly “Music and the Spoken Word” program, the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square is presenting a special pre-recorded program.

The 90-minute broadcast, “Music for a Summer Evening: Celebrating 90 Years of Broadcasting,” will first air on Saturday, July 18, at 7 p.m. MDT, according to a Newsroom release. It will feature performances and interviews with renowned guest artists who have previously appeared with the choir.

Since its first “Music and the Spoken Word” broadcast on July 15, 1929, the Tabernacle Choir has broadcasted through the Great Depression, WWII and the 9/11 U.S. terrorist attacks. They even held a special broadcast on Nov. 24, 1963, paying tribute to U.S. President John F. Kennedy after his assassination.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, selected encore episodes of “Music and the Spoken Word” replaced the choir’s weekly live performances. This July 18 celebration replaces their annual July concert, usually held in conjunction with community-wide Pioneer Day celebrations.

“Music is an international language — sacred music in particular,” said Bishop Gérald Caussé, Presiding Bishop of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and adviser to The Tabernacle Choir organization.

“When the Choir sings, there is no language anymore. There are no borders. Music is a way for the Church to reach out to all the world, all people, and communicate with them from the heart.”

The commemorative concert will be available worldwide on the following broadcast and internet channels: TheTabernacleChoir.org, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square YouTube channel, Broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org and Latter-day Saint Channel.