‘Luz de Las Naciones’ to be held online in November and December

“Luz de Las Naciones” — an annual event hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to celebrate Latin American culture — will not be performed live this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, two virtual events will be streamed online in November and December. Both will include videos of never-before-seen “Luz de Las Naciones” performances from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Here are the dates of the virtual events:

Saturday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m . MST — will feature a new virtual Hispanic choir prepared for this year and video highlights from past events

. — will feature a new virtual Hispanic choir prepared for this year and video highlights from past events Saturday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m. MST — will celebrate the birth of the Savior Jesus Christ

Additional details and a link to view the broadcast will be available in the coming months.

The theme of “Luz de Las Naciones” in 2019 was “A Home for All.” Elder Jorge T. Becerra, who was called as a General Authority Seventy during the April 2020 general conference, helped oversee the event as an Area Seventy.

Dancers perform during the dress rehearsal of the Mexican dance Guadalajara LaNegra for the Luz de las Naciones performance at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Credit: Colter Peterson, Deseret News

“This event is a symbol of our desire to make them feel at home by celebrating their cultures through music, dance and singing,” Elder Becerra said during last year’s event. “It is our desire to become good neighbors and friends to those who surround us — regardless of where they come from and what language they speak.”

A cast of more than 1,000 Latino dancers, singers and other performers participate every year.