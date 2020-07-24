This Pioneer Day on social: ‘Each of us is a pioneer’

President Joy D. Jones, Primary general president, shared a video on Facebook on July 22 about learning from pioneers who pressed forward with faith and courage.
President Joy D. Jones, Primary general president, shared a video on Facebook on July 22 about learning from pioneers who pressed forward with faith and courage. Credit: Screenshot, Facebook

Almost 150 Latter-day Saint pioneers arrived in the Great Salt Lake Valley for the first time 173 years ago today, on July 24, 1847. This week, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints took to social media to explain Utah’s Pioneer Day holiday and to honor early and modern pioneers.

Celebrating the hand of the Lord in the pioneer story

President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, wrote in a July 22 Facebook post that the gospel of Jesus Christ is for everybody: “[T]he Lord Jesus Christ is the Savior for all men and all women, all boys, all girls, all young adults.”

Celebrating Pioneer Day is really celebrating the life and ministry of Jesus Christ, he said in a video accompanying the post. “The more you learn about those who led the way [to the Salt Lake Valley] and made all of this possible, the more you realize the hand of the Lord had to be in it.”

Video: Why President Ballard, President Jones, Elder Soares want to honor pioneers past and present

Friday is Pioneer Day—a day when we celebrate and honor pioneers. As I’ve pondered about this important day, I’ve…

Posted by M. Russell Ballard on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

‘Each of us is a pioneer’

“Today I am reminded of the love and sacrifices of the pioneers around the world,” wrote Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in a July 22 Instagram post both in Portuguese and English.

“The pioneers in Brazil mean a lot to me because they paved the way for me. I am a recipient of the blessings that they have given me through their examples,” he said in a video accompanying the post.

“Dear friends, please remember that every member of the Church of Jesus Christ is a pioneer — no matter if you’re in the United States, or in Brazil, Asia or Africa,” he wrote. “Each of us is a pioneer because we are paving the way for our future.”

10 Latter-day Saint pioneers whose influence spans the decades and the globe

View this post on Instagram

In my home country of Brazil, we do not have a specific day to celebrate pioneers, like we do in Utah. However, we look for ways to celebrate them and tell their stories as much as we can. Today I am reminded of the love and sacrifices of the pioneers around the world. The pioneers in Brazil mean a lot to me because they paved the way for me. I am a recipient of the blessings that they have given me through their examples. I owe much of what has happened in my life to these wonderful people. Dear friends, please remember that every member of the Church of Jesus Christ is a pioneer—no matter if you’re in the United States, or in Brazil, Asia, or Africa. Each of us is a pioneer because we are paving the way for our future. Our belief in the gospel of Jesus Christ binds us together as pioneers across the world.

A post shared by Ulisses Soares (@ulisses__soares) on

Press forward amid challenges

Primary General President Joy D. Jones marvels at the early pioneers’ ability to press forward despite day-to-day unexpected hardships.

“As we look at the way they went forward with faith and courage and did what was necessary to progress along their path, we can do the same thing today,” she wrote in a July 22 Facebook post.

“Though our circumstances and our environment are different,” she wrote, “we share the same faith that they had. We look to Jesus Christ.”

President Jones on lessons from pioneer women and children: ‘We can do hard things’

Unexpected hardships were a day-to-day expectation for the early Latter-day Saints, as they are for many of us today. As…

Posted by Joy D. Jones on Wednesday, July 22, 2020