Watch: ‘Emmeline B. Wells and the Road to Suffrage’ special presentation

In celebration of the recent release of Emmeline B. Wells’ 1892-1896 diaries, the public is invited to participate in a special presentation on women’s suffrage on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

The presentation, titled “Going to Work with a Will: Emmeline B. Wells and the Road to Suffrage,” will be streamed live on the Church History Museum’s Facebook page at 7 p.m. MDT and available to watch on demand at a later date.

Presenters include Cherry Bushman Silver and Sheree Maxwell Bench, co-editors of the Emmeline B. Wells diaries project, and Katherine Kitterman, historical director for the BetterDays2020 organization.

August 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and the 150th anniversary of Utah women being the first in the nation to vote under an equal suffrage law.

