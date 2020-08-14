This week on social: What it takes to listen to spiritual promptings, according to these Church leaders

Three Apostles and a Young Women general leader shared their testimonies on social media this week about listening to the Spirit and working through difficult experiences.

Revelation is often received in still and quiet moments, President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, wrote in an Aug. 9 Instagram post.

One can’t connect with heaven “in a mass of clutter.” Each person has to find quiet moments in his or her life to “contemplate the things of the Spirit.”

“In my experience, when I am in that mode and striving to be still, that’s when I get impressions. That’s when I get a thought that I know is from heaven.”

President Ballard expressed his concern for his children and great-grandchildren and all young people in the world today, that they are being captured by social media, texting, emails and other digital distractions.

“While technology can be a blessing in our lives, it can also be a distraction that places a barrier between us and our ability to hear the Lord’s voice,” he wrote. “I tell my grandchildren that they should set aside quiet time each day to think about their lives and ponder what the Lord wants them to do. I encourage you to do the same.”

“Just because the Lord commands something does not mean it will be easy,” Sister Michelle Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, wrote in an Aug. 13 Facebook post. “I am learning that often the promptings that come require us to have some courage!”

Following the Lord’s commandments, promptings and standard of behavior, or discipleship, “will always require more of us than the world’s standards, and the results are so much more wonderful and glorious: joy, peace, and eternal life with our Father in Heaven.”

She recounted the New Testament story of a rich young ruler who asked Jesus what he needed to do to attain eternal life. Christ asked him to do something difficult — sell all he had and give to the poor.

“Christ will ask us to do hard things as well,” she wrote. He does so because of what it teaches and because “He becomes real to us — these hard things can refine and define us.”

She asked readers what hard thing Christ is asking each of them to do. “Does He want you to overcome an addiction? Learn how to do family history? Love a rebellious child? Whatever that hard thing is for each of us, His grace will make us equal to the task ahead.”

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles has always loved the Primary song, “I Know My Father Lives.” In the spirit of this song, he shared his testimony on social media on Aug. 13.

“I know Jesus is the Christ. I know He lives. I know He suffered for my sins and was resurrected and gave me a chance to change my behavior,” he wrote. The Savior turned away from His own desires and did what Heavenly Father asked Him to do.

“I know our Heavenly Father lives and listens to our prayers,” Elder Soares continued. “I know this is the true Church of Jesus Christ on earth. The Lord truly commenced the Restoration of His gospel and His priesthood through the Prophet Joseph Smith. I love my Savior and my Heavenly Father, and I love to serve Them.”

Elder Soares invited his readers to share their testimonies in the comments of his post. “What truth has the Spirit whispered to you?” he asked.

On Aug. 10, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles announced on social media that the Face to Face event scheduled on Sept. 13 would be moved from the Sacred Grove in Palmyra, New York, to the Church’s Motion Picture Studio Campus in Goshen, Utah, where many of the Bible and Book of Mormon Videos have been filmed.

“Is this disappointing?” he wrote in the Aug. 10 Facebook post. “Sure, but just a little.”

This year has been one where the “sting of disappointment” has been felt many times, he wrote. “This has been a year of changes and uncertainty for many of us, but we can look to the restored gospel of Jesus Christ for comfort and peace.”

As a young adult, Elder Rasband was initially disappointed that he was called to the Eastern States Mission instead of to Germany like his father and brother. But as he immersed himself in the scriptures, he realized what a blessing his mission call was.

“I pray that each of us will look heavenward during this time and see how these unexpected changes to our lives can refine us to be more diligent followers of Jesus Christ.”