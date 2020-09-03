Watch: Elder Holland says ‘we have every reason to hope’ amid COVID-19, other trials

As the world continues to battle an all hands on deck war with COVID-19 — “a solemn reminder that a virus 1,000 times smaller than a grain of sand can bring entire populations and global economies to their knees” — hope can be found in the Savior Jesus Christ, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland said.

A new video released by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints highlights Elder Holland’s timely message from the April 2020 general conference titled “A Perfect Brightness of Hope” with images and videos of the pandemic and other challenges the world faces today.

“We can hope, we should hope, even when facing the most insurmountable odds,” the member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said.

“When our backs are to the wall and, as the hymn says, ‘other helpers fail and comforts flee,’ among our most indispensable virtues will be this precious gift of hope linked inextricably to our faith in God and our charity to others.”

When the world conquers the pandemic — “and we will,” he emphasized — “may we be equally committed to freeing the world from the virus of hunger, freeing neighborhoods and nations from the virus of poverty.

“May we hope for schools where students are taught﻿ — not terrified they will be shot ﻿— and for the gift of personal dignity for every child of God, unmarred by any form of racial, ethnic or religious prejudice.”

“The future is going to be as miracle-filled and bountifully blessed as the past has been,” Elder Holland testified. “We have every reason to hope for blessings even greater than those we have already received.”