This week on social: Elder Holland testifies of the power of hope amidst trials

This week on social media, Church leaders shared messages focused on the Savior, testimonies of the power of hope and faith, and the importance of serving others.

On Sept. 13, President Russell M. Nelson shared a short Tweet about his testimony of the Savior.

“As a special witness of His holy name, I testify that Jesus is the divine Son of the living God. He will love you, lift you, and manifest Himself unto you if you will love Him and keep His commandments,” he wrote.

On Sept. 16, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles explained how he maintains an attitude of hope amidst life’s trials using a childhood experience.

“I am not blind to the difficulties of life, but I think now I can see beyond them,” he wrote.

Growing up, his family sometimes experienced tension in the home, and he sometimes worried that his parents would get divorced. He also realized that his family didn’t have much money upon leaving home for college. In spite of financial difficulties, “I was able to go to BYU and Yale University, both on scholarships. We had to scrape, claw, pray, and hope that we would have enough money to pay our tithing and get through school,” Elder Holland said in the post.

Through all the challenges, he always knew things would work out. “It wasn’t just hope for hope’s sake — it was theological, religious hope in the Almighty,” he wrote.

Elder Holland’s advice to anyone who may be struggling is to “be hopeful, be happy, and smile. Remember that God is on your side. He is not an angry, vicious God trying to trip you. He is for you — not against you.”

On Sept. 18, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared two pictures of two of his grandsons, one taken when they were three and five years old, and the other when they served as missionaries in the same mission for a few days.

He and his wife expressed their joint gratitude and love for missionaries around the world.

“We love them like family,” Elder Uchtdorf wrote. “The gospel of Jesus Christ edifies and refines our human and family relationships across cultural, social, economic or language borders. We are all children of God; we are all brothers and sisters!”

Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, posted twice on Facebook this week.

On Sept. 13, she shared a recent experience she had in a Sunday church meeting. Natalie Peterson, wife of newly called bishop Ben Peterson, shared a conversation she recently had with her husband.

“She said to him, ‘Are we ready for this?’ His reply was profound in its simplicity and faith: ‘Let’s go grow,’” Sister Craig wrote.

The phrase “let’s go grow” reflects “the attitude of faithful and imperfect people who accept callings and assignments they feel unqualified for, who square their shoulders when faced with challenges, and who move forward in faith despite uncertain outcomes,” she said.

On Sept. 15, Sister Craig told a story about a sister in Oregon that she received in an email last year.

The sister came home after two long days to find a messy house and a sink full of dishes. Although exhausted, she began to tidy the kitchen. She was then approached by her seven-year-old son asking her to help him locate a toy.

“I looked at my son who was looking up at me, and I looked at my sink full of dishes and countertops littered with clutter and I said out loud, ‘Dishes, you have to wait,’” wrote the sister from Oregon.

“As he and I proceeded to walk down our stairs to the basement my son, Andrew, said, ‘Mom, you love me more than dishes, huh?’ To which I responded an unequivocal, ‘Yes.’”

On Sept. 16, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted on Twitter about finding comfort in the blessings of obedience and doing “simple things that are right before God.”

On Sept. 16, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote about a recent devotional he recorded for missionaries serving around the world. In the devotional, he shared his experience as a young missionary serving in the British Mission with Elder Holland as his companion.

“As I thought of Elder Holland and the many other mission companions I came to love dearly, I was reminded that the most important love — for missionaries and all of us — is to love the Lord,” he wrote.

From Elder Cook’s experience, spiritual impressions are more frequent when we strive to serve and bless others. “In difficult times, we can focus on others and receive guidance from the Lord.”

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a post addressed to young adults on Sept. 14, the day after the Face to Face event for Young Adults with Sister Rasband.

“I hope you know that each of you has a part to play in the continuing Restoration of the Savior’s gospel. He has a plan for you, and He will guide and assure you as you listen for His voice,” he wrote.

On Sept. 13, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a post in English and Portuguese about Michelangelo’s renowned sculpture, the “Pietà,” located in St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City. The statue is a depiction of Mary, the mother of Jesus, holding her son, Jesus Christ, after His crucifixion.

“Mary’s countenance expresses profound sadness for the suffering that she has experienced, and the face of Jesus expresses the suffering He had accumulated after having borne the arduous burden of taking upon Him the sins of the world and being nailed to the cross,” he wrote.

Although Michelangelo only used two tools, a hammer and a chisel, he was able to create an extraordinary piece of art from raw marble.

“Figuratively, we all have the potential to become beautiful works of art in the Lord’s hands. In this sense, He is the sculptor and He uses a hammer and chisel to mold us through our experiences day by day,” the Apostle said.

“If we allow the Lord to shape us, the result will be wonderful.”

On Sept. 13, Sister Cristina B. Franco, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared a short post on Facebook about Primary teachers during this time of home-centered worship.

“I am inspired by many of your efforts to use technology to stay connected with your kids and the many things parents are doing to keep teaching about our Savior,” she wrote.