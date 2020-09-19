Music and the Spoken Word: Some things we’re learning

Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Lloyd Newell each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This is an encore performance of “Music and the Spoken Word” with a new “Spoken Word” selected and recorded while the choir is practicing social distancing. This will be given Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.

So often in life, we are taught by trials. We don’t get to choose our difficulties and challenges, but we do get to choose whether or not we will learn something from them. We can all think of personal trials we’ve had to face — everyone has them. But it’s not often that the entire world faces the same challenge — the same learning experience — at the same time.

Essentially, that’s what is happening as the world has struggled, suffered, and learned together during the outbreak of COVID-19. Everyone everywhere has been touched by the spread of this deadly virus, though it has affected different people in different ways. For many, it has upended life as we know it, transforming the way we think about family and relationships, health care and high tech, politics and business. All of us have been called upon to make sacrifices to contain the virus, and some of those sacrifices have been difficult. And all of us are learning some important lessons.

For one thing, we’re learning how much we need each other. We live in a smaller and smaller world, and it’s sobering to realize how our choices can affect people a world away. We need to be able to count on one other, depend on each other. So many are reaching out to be part of the solution. People are stepping up to help each other, to check on those at risk, to be a little more caring and friendly. In a surprising twist, social distancing is actually helping many families and communities grow closer!

In addition, we’re learning more about how to live wisely and be prepared for uncertainties. We feel more gratitude now when we see fully stocked shelves at a grocery store, and we’re learning not to take truck drivers or air travel or anything else for granted.

We’re learning that when all is said and done, the key to emotional, mental and spiritual health is to stay positive and hold on to hope. We’re discovering, together, that things get better in time. The darkening clouds eventually give way to the light of the sun.

We all know the future is uncertain and at times scary. But with caring citizenship as our approach, conscientious preparation as our objective, and positive hope as our outlook, we can weather any storm. We just need to remember the things we’re learning — together.

Tuning in …

The “Music and the Spoken Word” broadcast is available on KSL-TV, KSL Radio 1160AM/102.7FM, ksl.com, BYUtv, BYUradio, Dish and DirectTV, SiriusXM Radio (Ch. 143), the tabernaclechoir.org, youtube.com/TheTabernacleChoiratTempleSquare and Amazon Alexa (must enable skill). The program is aired live on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. on many of these outlets. Look up broadcast information by state and city at musicandthespokenword.org/schedules.