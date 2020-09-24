Watch: President Nelson says fill ‘personal spiritual storehouses’ and seek to #HearHim to endure trials

Personal trials in life stretch far beyond the COVID-19 pandemic — such as accidents, natural disasters or unexpected personal heartaches.

“How can we endure such trials?” asked President Russell M. Nelson during his opening message of the April 2020 general conference. “The Lord has told us that ‘if ye are prepared ye shall not fear.’”

A new video released by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sept. 24 titled “Finding Peace During Turbulent Times” highlights President Nelson’s conference message and encourages viewers to seek the Lord’s voice in trials and hardship.

“When we seek to truly hear His Son, we will be guided to know what to do in any circumstance,” President Nelson said.

While storing reserves of food, water and savings is important, “equally crucial is our need to fill our personal spiritual storehouses with faith, truth and testimony.”

The ultimate quest in life is to prepare to meet God, he said, which is done by striving to become more like the Savior through daily repentance and receiving His cleaning, healing and strengthening power.

“Then we can feel enduring peace and joy, even during turbulent times. This is exactly why the Lord has implored us to stand in holy places and ‘be not moved,'” President Nelson said.

“I know that God, our Heavenly Father, and His Son, Jesus Christ, are mindful of us. We are to seek, in every way we can, to hear Jesus Christ, who speaks to us through the power and ministering of the Holy Ghost.”