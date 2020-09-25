This week on social: Here’s what the pandemic can’t stop, according to Church leaders

This week on social media, Church leaders shared messages about preparing for general conference, drawing near to Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ, and recognizing answered prayers.

On Sept. 20, President Russell M. Nelson shared two pictures of him with newborn great-grandchildren, one taken in a hospital and the other of President and Sister Nelson “greeting the new family member virtually.”

“We have missed holding these babies in our arms and look forward to the day when we can do so again,” President Nelson wrote. “Gratefully, even a pandemic cannot and will not stop the Lord from embracing us. His love is constant. He never stops watching over us.”

The upcoming general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which will be broadcast on October 3 and 4, will be a special opportunity to feel the Lord’s love.

“I pray that you and your family are preparing to hear the words the Lord will speak to you through His servants,” President Nelson said.

He also expressed his hope that members will prayerfully consider inviting friends and family, including those of other faiths, to watch general conference “so that they too may feel the Lord’s embrace.”

The Prophet also posted a brief tweet on Sept. 21 about fear and faith.

We do not need to let our fears displace our faith. We can combat those fears by strengthening our faith. — Russell M. Nelson (@NelsonRussellM) September 21, 2020

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles expressed his anticipation for October general conference in a Facebook and Instagram post on Sept. 22.

Although participation in conference may look different because of the pandemic restrictions, “the opportunity to strengthen our faith in Jesus Christ remains constant and powerful!” Elder Bednar wrote.

He extended an invitation to prepare to listen to the eternal truths taught during general conference, and promised that as you prepare, “your faith in Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ will be fortified, and you will receive spiritual guidance and protection for your specific circumstances and needs.”

On Sept. 23, Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared in a Facebook post how faith in Jesus Christ leads to action.

She gave examples from the scriptures of individuals putting their faith into action.

“From Nephi I learn that faith in Jesus Christ leads to righteous action,” Sister Craig wrote. “It requires us to actually do something!”

The Lord doesn’t require a perfect faith, but rather He requires “our imperfect best to live true to the faith that we do have.”

“Brigham Young used to say that a testimony is gained more on the feet than on the knees,” she said. “I love that! What a time to ‘go and do!’ ”

Nephi’s response to his father when asked to do something difficult was “I will go and do the things which the Lord hath… Posted by Michelle D. Craig on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught about drawing unto the Savior on Twitter on Sept. 24.

“Consider Jesus Christ’s submission to His Father’s will, His victory over death, His taking upon Himself your sins and mistakes, His receiving power from the Father to make intercession for you, and His ultimate redemption,” the Apostle said.

“Are these things not sufficient to draw you to Him? They are for me.”

What does it take for you to be drawn to the Savior? Consider Jesus Christ’s submission to His Father’s will, His victory over death, His taking upon Himself your sins and mistakes, His receiving power from the Father to make intercession for you, and His ultimate redemption. — Dale G. Renlund (@DaleGRenlund) September 24, 2020

On Sept. 20, Sister Cristina B. Franco, general Primary second counselor, recounted the story of the first time she remembers God answering her prayer.

When she was 5 or 6 years old, she was playing with a friend at the beach when her friend noticed she was missing her ring. She and her friend, along with her friend’s parents, said a prayer to find the ring.

“You can imagine how hard it would be to find a child’s size ring on a beach with waves!” Sister Franco wrote. “We tossed the sand around and searched and searched. Eventually, the sun hit the ring just right. It shined brightly enough that we were able to spot it.”

She remembers being amazed that God had heard and answered their prayer that day.

“Even as a little girl, I felt awe and wonder at His involvement in my life,” she said.

I still remember the first time God answered my prayer. I was about five or six years old, and my friend and I were… Posted by Cristina B. Franco on Sunday, September 20, 2020

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles Tweeted on Sept. 23 about drawing near to Heavenly Father.

As we incline our hearts to our Heavenly Father and draw near to Him, we will feel Him draw near to us. We are His beloved children. — Dieter F. Uchtdorf (@UchtdorfDF) September 23, 2020

Sister Joy D. Jones, general Primary president, posted on Facebook on Sept. 21 about her recent experience participating in a temple endowment session for a young missionary.

She was overwhelmed by the immediate peace she felt upon entering the temple again. “How I have missed it,” Sister Jones said. “It felt like coming home.”

As she observed the young missionary and his family in the temple, she reflected on “the seeds that had been planted and nurtured in his life to prepare him for that special day. That is what I wish for all children as they prepare to make and keep sacred covenants,” she wrote.

“Even though we cannot yet attend the temple as often as we might like, we can still feel close to Heavenly Father and serve others for Him.”