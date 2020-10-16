This week on social: How general conference is like standing on the beach

This week on social media, Church leaders taught about listening to the Spirit, receiving answers to prayers and ways to revisit general conference talks.

On Oct. 10, Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon posted about how general conference is like standing on a beach.

“I enjoy watching the talks live and feeling them wash over me as I listen to each session,” she said. “However, some of my greatest insights come afterward when I discover the seashells — or nuggets of truth — that were left behind when the water is gone.”

There are two ways she discovers the “seashells” of general conference — listening to the talks and marking a printed copy of each talk.

“Dear friends, don’t make your study of general conference complicated. Do what works for you!” she wrote. “What is important is immersing yourself in the talks.”

In an Oct. 11 social media post, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a general conference game that his daughter created.

“In our family, one way we speak of Jesus Christ after general conference is to revisit the messages we heard,” he said. “One of the ways we do this is to play a general conference game that my daughter Kristen prepares after each conference. I hope that you will have a similar experience in your own homes.”

He shared a link and instructions so that families can enjoy the game themselves.

Elder Andersen posted again on Oct. 15, describing an experience he had during a university class reunion where attendees were invited to reflect on their beliefs on the topic of life after death.

“As I reflected on this topic, I felt impressed that I should share my sure and certain knowledge of Jesus Christ’s central role in God’s plan for His children,” he recounted. “Although surprised by my direct approach, a number of attendees shared with me that they appreciated the thoughts I shared.”

He shared a link to the remarks he gave during that class reunion in the hopes that “you too will be prompted to speak more of Jesus Christ, even when others around you seek to speak about Him less.”

On Oct. 12, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted on social media about what scripture stories teach about answers to prayers.

He taught that there are instances in the scriptures where prayers are answered instantaneously and miraculously, but it’s also important to pay attention to the stories when answers to prayers don’t come immediately, because those stories are “part of God’s message too.”

“There are many ways for God to answer our prayers,” Elder Holland wrote. “If we trust that we will hear, and if we remember all that God has said that builds that trust, we can find solace and encouragement in waiting, particularly when answers don’t come right away.”

In an Oct. 15 social media post, Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a video as part of the Church’s #HearHim initiative. In the video, he described an experience that taught him about how to listen to the Spirit.

“In the age of COVID-19, we are in a unique situation. There is no rule book for navigating these challenging times,” he wrote in his post. “Each of us needs to plead for personal revelation and then act on it.”

On Oct. 16, Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared an update on his and his wife’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

“Our doctors indicate we have now both successfully completed our quarantines,” he wrote.

“We are most grateful to you and look forward to being with you again soon.”

Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, described an experience in a Facebook post on Oct. 11 that she had as a young mother. One night, as her 7-year-old son was reading the Book of Mormon on his own, he said to her, “Mom, do you ever cry when you read the Book of Mormon, even though you don’t understand all of the words?”

“The Holy Ghost was testifying to this young boy that what he was reading was truth — even though he did not understand everything he was reading,” she wrote.

“Sometimes we may not feel like we ‘understand all the words.’ That’s OK! As we put our faith into action and consistently do those things that we have been invited to do by Jesus Christ in the pages of holy scripture and through His prophet, Russell M. Nelson, we will be blessed.”

Sister Cordon posted again on Oct. 15, relating her experience speaking to educators at BYU-Hawaii this year. When she received the assignment, she did not expect to give her address from her office in Salt Lake City over Zoom.

“This was a classic case of ‘expectations’ versus ‘reality’ this year!” she wrote.

Although life is uncertain and unexpected right now, Heavenly Father has prepared His children to face such challenging times.

“It is my prayer that even in these unique and challenging times our focus will be on the Savior,” Sister Cordon said. “I urge you to see Christ — to discover Christ — in everything around you.”

Hawaii 2020! When I first received the assignment to speak to educators at BYU–Hawaii, I had visions of waving palm…

On Oct. 14, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke at the G20 Interfaith Forum about the important role of religion during the COVID-19 crisis, and shared his address on Facebook.

“Religion can be a powerful font of legitimacy and practical assistance in a time of crisis,” he said during his address.

Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the general Relief Society presidency, posted on social media on Oct. 10 about the recipient of the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize, the World Food Programme (WFP).

Latter-day Saints Charities has a 24-year partnership with the World Food Programme.

“Any of us who has ever made a donation to the Humanitarian Fund is a small part of this award for peace,” she wrote. “Having done it unto the least of these brethren and sisters, we are — even in 2020 — doing it unto the Prince of Peace.”