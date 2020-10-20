Learn more about the Nauvoo Young Performing Missionary program in upcoming virtual fireside

Each summer, single members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ages 18 to 25 have an opportunity to be called as Church-service young performing missionaries (YPM).

They are set apart to serve at Historic Nauvoo and Carthage Jail from early May through mid-August. The YPM program features three groups: band members, singers and dancers, and stage technicians. Applications are currently open and will be received until Nov. 30.

A YPM informational fireside will be streamed live on Sunday, Oct. 25, at 6 p.m. MDT to discuss the Nauvoo Young Performing Missionary program available summer 2021. The broadcast will walk viewers through a day in the life of a YPM, host a panel discussion with former YPMs to answer questions, and explain how this service mission fulfills the same purpose as every mission: to help people come unto Christ.

After the broadcast, there will be a live interactive Q&A to answer any questions participants might have. The link for the Q&A will be provided at the end of the broadcast.

More information about the program and instructions on accessing the broadcast can be found on the Church’s website.