This week on social: ‘Spread some joy’

Church leaders shared on social media this week about unanswered prayers, how to build unity in the home and ways to cross life’s metaphorical waters.

On Oct. 23, President Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, posted an excerpt from his address during the final session of the October 2020 general conference.

Seek to be increasingly pure in thought, word, and deed. Minister to others. Keep an eternal perspective. Magnify your callings. And whatever your challenges, my dear brothers and sisters, live each day so that you are more prepared to meet your Maker. — Russell M. Nelson (@NelsonRussellM) October 23, 2020

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote a social media post about delayed answers to prayers On Oct. 22.

“My friends, if it feels like the heavens are closed to you, please don’t lose hope,” he said.

In an Oct. 21 post, President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, Tweeted a sentence from his most recent general conference address.

You are being nourished and comforted by a loving Savior, who knows how to succor you in whatever tests you face. — Henry B. Eyring (@EyringHB) October 21, 2020

On Oct. 18, Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, wrote a post about a recent experience she had while walking on a trail recently.

She came across a metal can containing bags of sunflower seeds, along with a sign that invited passersby to “spread the joy.”

“Think of the difference it would make if each of us were intentional about asking in prayer how we could spread joy—and then acting on the impressions that come,” she said.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a photo on Oct. 18 from his pilot days, and taught about how to face adversity using a passage from his most recent general conference address.

“Focus on the things you can do and not on the things you cannot do,” he wrote. “You muster your faith. And you listen for the guiding word of the Lord and His prophet to lead you to safety.”

In an Oct. 21 social media post, Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote about the recent Zoom call he and his wife had with students from Brigham Young University–Idaho. He shared three principles with them to help build greater unity in an apartment with roommates or a home with family members.

“As you nurture a living environment that invites the Spirit, you will find more peace, harmony, and unity in your life,” he said.

On Oct. 18, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles Tweeted a short portion from his most recent general conference address.

Faithfulness is not foolishness or fanaticism. Rather, it is trusting and placing our confidence in Jesus Christ as our Savior, on His name and in His promises. — David A. Bednar (@BednarDavidA) October 18, 2020

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a picture on Twitter of the outside of a temple and a short accompanying message on Oct. 22.

On the outside of every temple in the Church are the fitting words “Holiness to the Lord.” The temple is the Lord’s house and a sanctuary from the world. His Spirit envelops those who worship within those sacred walls. pic.twitter.com/R1iOvk4Hff — Ronald A. Rasband (@RonaldARasband) October 22, 2020

In an Oct. 21 Facebook post, Sister Bonnie H. Cordon, Young Women general president, posted a video of young women around the world sharing how they hear the Savior’s voice.

“The way God speaks to you and me is so very personal, and I assure you He cares deeply about His precious daughters!” she wrote.

On Oct. 22, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote a Tweet reiterating the message from the talk he gave during the October 2020 general conference.

The joyous message of Christ’s church is that “the truth of God” (2 Nephi 28:28) points a better way, or as Paul said, “a more excellent way” (1 Corinthians 12:31), a way to personal happiness and community well-being now and to everlasting peace and joy hereafter. — D. Todd Christofferson (@ChristoffDTodd) October 22, 2020

Following the virtual G20 Interfaith Forum on Oct. 17, Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, posted a video on Facebook of the forum’s session in which Sister Eubank presented brief remarks and answered questions.

“Please watch and consider how you might improve your own and your community’s resilience for the future,” she wrote in the post.

Sister Eubank posted again on Oct. 23 about three helps to cross the crocodile-infested waters of life.

“The Lord doesn’t always relieve us of the crocodiles in our lives, but he gives us some helps to get to the other side of the river,” she said.