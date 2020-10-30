This week on social: Eyesight, prayer and promised blessings

On social media this week, Church leaders wrote about their recent addresses in general conference and devotionals, finding peace in Christ and promised blessings from the Lord through prophets.

On Oct. 25, Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote about the dangers of making simple things complex.

“When we make complex that which is simple, we probably suffer from ‘hyperopia’ (far-sightedness) in that important things that are close to us become blurred,” he said.

“The simplicity of the doctrine of Christ can serve as the corrective lenses to our spiritual ‘myopia’ or ‘hyperopia.’”

In an eyesight-related post on Oct. 26, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles compared his recent experience with lens replacement surgery to taking a step on the Lord’s path.

“The Savior is the Master Healer. His divine sacrifice and love for us are the path to regain the clear and true vision of things as they really are,” he wrote.

On Oct. 28, President Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Tweeted an excerpt from one of his general conference addresses from October 2020, “Let God Prevail.”

It takes consistent, daily effort to develop personal habits to study the gospel, to learn more about Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ, and to seek and respond to personal revelation. — Russell M. Nelson (@NelsonRussellM) October 28, 2020

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, shared on social media on Oct. 27 about the message he gave this week at BYU calling to “root out” racism and unite in Christ.

“Only the gospel of Jesus Christ can unite and bring peace to people of all races and nationalities,” he wrote.

In an Oct. 25 Facebook post, Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon wrote about the upheaval she experienced as a young woman when her parents were called by the Church to serve in Portugal.

“For the first time in my life I really needed to feel peace,” she wrote. “My prayers became very specific and — eventually — a new hope and light began to grow.”

On Oct. 26, President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, recounted an experience he had with prayer recently, a story he also shared as part of his most recent general conference address.

“The world’s current chaotic situation may seem daunting as we consider the multitude of issues and challenges,” he said. “But it is my fervent testimony that if we will pray and ask Heavenly Father for needed blessings and guidance, we will come to know how we can bless our families, neighbors, communities, and even the countries in which we live.”

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, wrote a social media post on Oct. 29 about President Nelson’s promise from the October 2018 general conference regarding using the correct name of the Church.

He invited readers to share the blessings they’ve experienced from using the correct name of the Lord’s Church in the comments.

In an Oct. 29 social media post, Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted an excerpt from his most recent general conference address on Twitter.

I believe that one day, each of you will look back at the canceled events, the sadness, the disappointments, and the loneliness attendant to the challenging times we are passing through to see them overshadowed by choice blessings and increased faith and testimonies. — Gary E. Stevenson (@StevensonGaryE) October 29, 2020

On Oct. 28, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote about those who feel that important blessings have been denied them.

He echoed the words of President Lorenzo Snow, who said that “if a young man or a young woman has no opportunity of getting married, and they live faithful lives up to the time of their death, they will have all the blessings, exaltation, and glory that any man or woman will have who had this opportunity and improved it.”

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles Tweeted a portion of his most recent general conference address on Oct. 27.

If we seek to follow Jesus Christ with all our heart, I promise that He will send His Holy Spirit to strengthen and comfort us, and we may become individuals after the Lord’s own heart. #HearHim — Ulisses Soares (@Ulisses__Soares) October 27, 2020

In an Oct. 30 social media post, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote about his recent opportunity to address students at BYU–Hawaii with his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband.

“Christ’s influence, imprint, and reach are all encompassing. He is there when we falter and when we press forward,” he said.