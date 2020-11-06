This week on social: ‘God expects us to lean on each other and love one another’

This week on social media, Church leaders shared their gratitude and appreciation for their friends, different ways to overcome the challenges of the pandemic and the importance of listening to the call of the Savior.

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles was recently able to interact in-person with President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, as they held a virtual missionary devotional.

“There is a special kinship and brotherhood that comes with the sacred nature of our calling, and I am immensely grateful to President Ballard for his friendship, love and kindness to me,” Elder Holland wrote in a social media post on Nov. 1.

He encouraged his social media followers to “not take for granted the personal friendships and associations you enjoy in your life.”

“God expects us to lean on each other and love one another.”

On Nov. 6, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a video to wish a happy belated birthday to Gail Halvorsen, also known as “the Candy Bomber.”

“Hal is a good man and I am deeply grateful and honored that I may call him my friend,” he said.

Elder Uchtdorf also Tweeted on Nov. 6 about listening to the call of the Savior to follow Him.

My dear friends, can we hear the gentle call of our beloved Savior, who invites us to come and follow Him? I promise you that God will guide your steps as you seek to hear Him. Jesus Christ will go before you. He will cause all things to work together for your good. — Dieter F. Uchtdorf (@UchtdorfDF) November 6, 2020

In a Nov. 4 Facebook post, Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon shared a song from the July Youth Music Festival that has helped her get through rough days recently.

“One way that I #HearHim — during this pandemic and always — is through joyful music,” she said.

On Nov. 1, Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote in a social media post about the healing power of the Savior’s Atonement.

“In this difficult time, there are so many things we need the Savior to heal us from — including loneliness and poor health,” he wrote, and invited his social media followers to turn to “the Master Healer.”

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote a social media post on Nov. 6 about the dignity of humankind and caring for human rights.

“Glimpse beyond the fear and isolation that have become part of our lives. What do you see?” he wrote. “The dignity of human action is all around us. Suffering is a common experience of humankind, but in times of crisis, ordinary people become extraordinary.”

In a Nov. 1 Facebook post, Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, wrote in a social media post about struggling with feelings of loneliness and inadequacy as a young woman, and what she did to overcome these feelings.

“I realized that my deepest feeling of belonging came not from trying to fit in with a crowd sitting around a table in the school cafeteria, but rather it came from the covenants I had made,” she said.

On Nov. 1, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted an excerpt from his most recent general conference address.

As we “press forward with a steadfastness in Christ, having a perfect brightness of hope, and a love of God and of all men” (2 Nephi 31:20), we are blessed with an eternal perspective and vision that stretches far beyond our limited mortal capacity. — David A. Bednar (@BednarDavidA) November 1, 2020

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted on social media on Nov. 1 about the passing of Sister Annabelle Nielsen, who passed away recently following an accident while serving as a missionary in Switzerland.

“Our official records show that Annabelle has received a release from her missionary service, but I like to think of it as a transfer to pursue the same labors in the spirit world,” he said.

In a Nov. 1 social media post, Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a link to the virtual devotional he and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, gave to young adults in the Utah Area.

“We love you and we can’t wait to be with you,” he wrote.

In a virtual devotional Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles held with missionaries serving in Asia, a sister missionary asked if he remembered her grandmother from when he served as a young missionary in Sweden.

He remembered teaching her grandmother, Ingalill, and that she disliked the memorized discussion he and his companion used. They switched to teaching the principles and concepts and asking open-ended questions. Ingalill continued the discussions after she moved to Stockholm and joined the Church.

“We do, after all, teach people, not lessons,” Elder Renlund said in his social media post on Nov. 1. “The Holy Ghost is the real teacher, though, and conversion comes through His influence.”