How you can #LightTheWorld this Christmas, despite COVID-19 restrictions

Amy Dott Harmer, executive director of Utah Refugee Connection, talks about the Light the World Giving Machine in the lobby of the Joseph Smith Memorial Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.
The Giving Machines in Las Vegas, Nevada, 2019.
An unveiling event was held for the Giving Machines at the Polynesian Cultural Center in Laie, Oahu, Hawaii, Nov. 20, 2019.
During the 2019 #LightTheWorld campaign, Giving Machines were placed at 10 different locations around the world. The vending machines provided Church members and others with opportunities to sponsor specific service activities with the swipe of a bank card or cash to help partnering charities purchase items such as food, clothing, medicine, hygiene supplies, sporting equipment and livestock for the different demographics they serve.
A scene from "The Christ Child" video produced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shows Mary with Jesus when the wisemen arrive.
A scene from "The Christ Child" video produced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shows Mary and Joseph with a newborn baby Jesus.
A scene from "The Christ Child" video produced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shows Mary and Joseph traveling to Bethlehem.
A scene from "The Christ Child" video produced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shows Mary and Joseph traveling to Bethlehem.
The large red Giving Machines used since 2017 to help people donate to various charities during Christmas time will not be used this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Church announced Monday, Nov. 9.

“Even though the Giving Machines are on hold, the #LightTheWorld initiative still provides many other opportunities to give and share the infinite hope, peace and love of our Savior Jesus Christ,” said Elder Marcus B. Nash, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Missionary Department, in a Newsroom release.

During a time of global need, Latter-day Saints have the opportunity to make a difference in “small and natural ways” and “be a light that can shine to the world,” Elder Nash said.

“We invite all to join with us this Christmas season and light the world, one person at a time, one by one, just as the Savior did. Together, we can end 2020 on a positive note.”

Beginning Nov. 15, service ideas can be found at LightTheWorld.org. Suggestions will include:

  • Volunteer opportunities through JustServe.org (where available)
  • The ability to donate directly to organizations that partner with Latter-day Saint Charities
  • A daily calendar of 25 simple ways to serve others
  • Daily texts or emails leading up to Christmas that people can opt in to receive

In social media posts about such service, the Church encourages the use of the #LightTheWorld hashtag.

The Church will release a behind-the-scenes video “The Making of ‘The Christ Child’” — the 18-minute production released last year. The new video will add scriptural and historical context that went into the original project, according to the Newsroom release.

