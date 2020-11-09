How you can #LightTheWorld this Christmas, despite COVID-19 restrictions

The large red Giving Machines used since 2017 to help people donate to various charities during Christmas time will not be used this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Church announced Monday, Nov. 9.

“Even though the Giving Machines are on hold, the #LightTheWorld initiative still provides many other opportunities to give and share the infinite hope, peace and love of our Savior Jesus Christ,” said Elder Marcus B. Nash, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Missionary Department, in a Newsroom release.

During a time of global need, Latter-day Saints have the opportunity to make a difference in “small and natural ways” and “be a light that can shine to the world,” Elder Nash said.

“We invite all to join with us this Christmas season and light the world, one person at a time, one by one, just as the Savior did. Together, we can end 2020 on a positive note.”

Beginning Nov. 15, service ideas can be found at LightTheWorld.org. Suggestions will include:

Volunteer opportunities through JustServe.org (where available)

The ability to donate directly to organizations that partner with Latter-day Saint Charities

A daily calendar of 25 simple ways to serve others

Daily texts or emails leading up to Christmas that people can opt in to receive

In social media posts about such service, the Church encourages the use of the #LightTheWorld hashtag.

The Church will release a behind-the-scenes video “The Making of ‘The Christ Child’” — the 18-minute production released last year. The new video will add scriptural and historical context that went into the original project, according to the Newsroom release.