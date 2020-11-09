How you can #LightTheWorld this Christmas, despite COVID-19 restrictions

The large red Giving Machines used since 2017 to help people donate to various charities during Christmas time will not be used this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Church announced Monday, Nov. 9.
“Even though the Giving Machines are on hold, the #LightTheWorld initiative still provides many other opportunities to give and share the infinite hope, peace and love of our Savior Jesus Christ,” said Elder Marcus B. Nash, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Missionary Department, in a Newsroom release.
During a time of global need, Latter-day Saints have the opportunity to make a difference in “small and natural ways” and “be a light that can shine to the world,” Elder Nash said.
“We invite all to join with us this Christmas season and light the world, one person at a time, one by one, just as the Savior did. Together, we can end 2020 on a positive note.”
Beginning Nov. 15, service ideas can be found at LightTheWorld.org. Suggestions will include:
- Volunteer opportunities through JustServe.org (where available)
- The ability to donate directly to organizations that partner with Latter-day Saint Charities
- A daily calendar of 25 simple ways to serve others
- Daily texts or emails leading up to Christmas that people can opt in to receive
In social media posts about such service, the Church encourages the use of the #LightTheWorld hashtag.
The Church will release a behind-the-scenes video “The Making of ‘The Christ Child’” — the 18-minute production released last year. The new video will add scriptural and historical context that went into the original project, according to the Newsroom release.